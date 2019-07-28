HUACHUCA CITY — It’s Saturday morning and a group of volunteers are gathered at Huachuca City Public Library to stuff backpacks with school supplies.
The packs are for kids enrolled in Tombstone Unified School District, to be distributed at a combined Back to School Fair and National Night Out event on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the library, located at 506 Gonzales Blvd.
Saturday’s volunteers — mostly Southwest Gas and Northern Pipeline employees, along with family members — were given age-appropriate, color-coded checklists as a guide and filled the backpacks in assembly-line fashion. Around 200 packs have been donated for the distribution. Last year, about 180 school children received backpacks through the event.
“Southwest Gas started a BLUE (Building Lives Up Everywhere) community project and this is one of the things we do to help Tombstone School District’s students,” said Corey Miller, of Southwest Gas and one of the organizers. “We donated about $1,500 worth of school supplies and backpacks, along with an assortment of healthy snacks to increase awareness about food security.”
This marks the second year Southwest Gas and Northern Pipeline have worked collaboratively to provide supplies for TUSD students.
“Our Back to School Fair is truly a community effort,” said Suzanne Harvey, director of library services. “No town funds are expended on school supplies or backpacks. In addition to Southwest Gas and Northern Pipeline, local businesses and such civic organizations as the George W. Prioleau Masonic Lodge, Huachuca City Lions Club and Friends of the Huachuca City Library also contribute to this event.”