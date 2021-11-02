If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Cochise County School Superintendent's Office, in conjunction with the Cochise Education Foundation (CEF), is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021-2022 CEF Mini-Grants. These fifteen (15) recipients were selected from an applicant pool of over 70 projects from across the county. Each recipient will receive two hundred dollars ($200) to advance the creative, impactful, and innovative projects they submitted for consideration.
The three judges, who were board members of CEF, were highly selective in their process. The projects were judged individually on creativity, the proposal's relevance to student learning, and content standards. The projects were also judged on efforts to address learning losses that occurred during the 2020-2021 school year and the project's expected impact on the teachers' students.
Although only 15 projects could be selected, we were honored and impressed with the range of incredible projects submitted, covering subjects from Agriculture to English. The creativity and passion of Cochise County educators were on full display throughout the application and judging process. We are fortunate to have such a high caliber of educators in Cochise County.
Congratulations to our recipients, and thank you to all our amazing applicants, and to the community donors, SSVEC, AZ G&T Cooperatives, CoBank, and Gloria Grab of Nova Home Loans, who make the CEF Mini-Grants possible every year!
Submitted by Cochise County Superintendent's Office
