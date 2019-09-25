Every weekday morning before the first bell sounds off at Huachuca Mountain Elementary School, Zachary Romo joins a group of students for breakfast and a host of fun, recreational activities.
Romo, a fourth-grader, is enrolled in Kid’s W.O.R.L.D. a before- and after-school program offered through the City of Sierra Vista for kindergarten through sixth-grade children. Along with Huachuca Mountain, the program is available at Bella Vista, Pueblo Del Sol and Town & Country elementary schools. Children who attend Carmichael are transported to Bella Vista for the program, while Village Meadows kids go to Town & Country.
Convenient for working parents, children can be dropped off as early as 6:40 a.m. For those enrolled in the afternoon session, Kid’s W.O.R.L.D. starts when school ends at 2:15 and runs until 5:40 p.m.
Zachary’s mother, Terri Romo, said her son loves the program.
“He really enjoys the activities and playing with his friends. If I come early to pick him up, he gets a little upset about leaving. When my daughter was in elementary school, she was enrolled in Kid’s W.O.R.L.D. as well, and really liked it,” said Romo, who is an administrator with Sierra Vista Unified School District.
While Zachary’s favorite activity is playing outside, Wednesday’s rainy weather meant the kids would be doing activities indoors.
“That’s OK though,” he said. “We have things we can do inside.”
“Sixty kids are registered for our program at Huachuca Mountain with the biggest participation — about 47 kids — in the afternoon session,” said Amanda Huerta, the Huachuca Mountain site leader for the City of Sierra Vista. “For our morning program ... it’s free time for the kids. They can play outside on the playground, color, draw, do homework, play board games and they eat breakfast. Between all the school sites, Kid’s W.O.R.L.D. serves a big part of our community.”
On Wednesday, 7-year-old best friends Aleena Harris and Adaleyna Lindholm were busy drawing and chatting. The two second-graders have been in the program since kindergarten and say they like “hanging out together.”
“I like hanging out with Adaleyna (Lindholm) because she’s like my sister,” Harris said. “We’ve been playing together just like sisters since kindergarten.”
Derrick Barrett, 8, enjoys building structures out of Legos with his friend, Alex Garzon.
“We like playing outside, but when it’s raining like today and yesterday, we have to find things to do inside,” Barrett explained. “Today, we’re building houses with Legos.”
After listening to his friend, Alex weighed-in on the conversation.
“Even though building things out of Legos is my favorite thing to do, there are always a lot of things going on at Kid’s W.O.R.L.D.,” he said. “That’s why all of us like it.”
Terry Penny, Sierra Vista recreation supervisor for youth and family programming, said Kid’s W.O.R.L.D. is designed as a recreation-based program that keeps kids active through games, sports, and arts and crafts at a convenient location.
“Parents like the convenience of dropping their children off at a school and knowing they’re in a safe, structured environment,” she said.
Huerta, who has been with the program for three years, said it’s rewarding to work with the children.
“The best thing about this job is seeing the kids having fun, just being kids. It’s so nice to have that kind of energy. They keep you on your toes and active. There’s never a dull moment at Kid’s W.O.R.L.D.,” she said.