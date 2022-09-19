SIERRA VISTA — The youngest of six women who graduated from Buena High School and recently spoke with the Herald/Review about sexual harassment by male instructors got an order of protection in 2017 against one of her former teachers over the inappropriate comments.
The woman — now 20 — was 14 when teacher Louis F. Espinosa invited the youngster to his house for a pool party and told the teenager that he wouldn't mind seeing her walk naked around his residence, documents show.
During another incident, Espinosa reportedly told the girl that the best way to relieve stress was by having an orgasm.
Even though her encounters with Espinosa occurred five years ago, the woman, in a telephone interview with the Herald/Review last week, sounded shaky, stopping a couple of times to regain her composure during the conversation.
"This is still hard for me to talk about," she said.
Her story is one of six that were shared with the Herald/Review after teacher Timothy Wells, 46, committed suicide on Sept. 9 amid an investigation into his conduct.
Wells' death came two days after a woman posted on Facebook: “Anyone else been sexually assaulted by the teacher Timothy Wells?”
Soon after that post was made, the half-dozen women who spoke to the Herald/Review reached out with their stories. The women graduated between 2012 and 2020 and range in age from 20 to 28.
The women said they told other teachers what was happening but were often ignored. All of the women were underage at the time of the incidents.
One woman said she had sex with Wells on two occasions.
The woman who was harassed by Espinosa obtained a harassment injunction against him in Cochise County Superior Court Division IV in June 2017, records show.
The woman recounted each instance when she said Espinosa said something inappropriate that made her feel embarrassed and confused, the report shows.
"It was so odd that he would say things like that," the woman said last week. "He also started telling me about his sex life and how he had caught his wife being unfaithful to him. He told me that he had asked his wife if she would let him join in (having sex).
"He told me he could teach me a lot of things," the woman recalled. "He said he could teach me how to give (oral sex)."
The woman reported Espinosa's comments to Sierra Vista Police and filled out a report.
Sierra Vista Police Department Chief Adam Thrasher said in his office last week he had two other police reports from women who had recently spoken to the Herald/Review, but the accusations did not rise to the level of a crime. One report was from 2011 and the other from 2017.
Wells was still teaching at Buena High when he took his own life.
The district has declined to comment directly on the situation, citing the ongoing investigation.
"The district is aware of allegations by former students on social media regarding past conduct by certain district employees," said a statement released by the district last week.
"As of now, there are no allegations by current students. Sierra Vista Unified School District is in the early stages of working with complainants, investigators, and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office regarding these allegations."
Thrasher acknowledged the comments being made by Wells and others were improper, but that his department could not charge the instructors unless something criminal occurred.
A month after the woman obtained the injunction against Espinosa, the matter was taken up by the Sierra Vista Unified School District in July 2017, records show.
The allegations against Espinosa were presented to the Governing Board of the school district by then-Sierra Vista Unified Schools Superintendent Kriss Hagerl.
"The Administration charges the teacher with the conduct herein, and asserts that either or both of the behaviors listed in the counts below constitute good and sufficient cause for teacher's dismissal," the introductory statement of the report says.
There were three counts listed against Espinosa. The first count focuses on the sexually-charged comments he made toward the girl, the report shows. Two other counts listed in the document are related to Espinosa's mismanagement of the school store, which he was in charge of at the time.
The complaints says: "On or about May 5, 2017, student A reports that in response to her telling teacher how stressed she was because having been in a car accident and then learning her stepmother was in the hospital battling cancer, teacher told her that sex would relieve her stress and that someone could use a tongue or fingers to help her reach orgasm."
"She (student) says that teacher recommended that she could get a friend to do this or that teacher would be able to help her achieve an orgasm to relieve her stress."
Atop the same report, there is a handwritten entry that says: "Mr. Espinosa resigned in lieu of termination. The Board did not adopt these charges." The note is initialed KH, for former superintendent Hagerl.
The Herald/Review reached Espinosa by phone Monday morning. When he asked what the call was about and the reporter began explaining that it was related to Buena High and allegations made by a student, he hung up.
The Herald/Review also left a voicemail and text message seeking comment from Espinosa. He did not respond.
However, in a statement he gave to the school in 2017, Espinosa said the girl's statements against him were untrue and that she was a "known liar," documents show.
Thrasher told the Herald/Review that just because Wells is dead doesn't mean the police department's investigation is closed.
He would not comment on other teachers named by the women, but said investigators are asking that if anyone was a victim of Wells or any other teacher, or knows anyone who was, to contact police at 520-452-7500.
Additionally, any former or current students, teachers or parents who wish to speak with the Herald/Review regarding harassment or abuse may contact reporter Lyda Longa at 520-515-4618 or email lyda.longa@myheraldreview.com. Names will be kept confidential unless otherwise requested.