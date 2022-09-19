SIERRA VISTA — The youngest of six women who graduated from Buena High School and recently spoke with the Herald/Review about sexual harassment by male instructors got an order of protection in 2017 against one of her former teachers over the inappropriate comments.

The woman — now 20 — was 14 when teacher Louis F. Espinosa invited the youngster to his house for a pool party and told the teenager that he wouldn't mind seeing her walk naked around his residence, documents show.

