A relative of two children who attended an elementary school in Douglas said Tuesday that both youngsters have revealed they were sexually abused by a former teacher now charged in the molestation of at least seven other youths.
The relative, whose name is not being published by the Herald/Review because it would identify the victims, said she and others in their family spoke to the children after they received word that Jesus Armenta, 38, had been indicted for a second time in late October. Armenta taught at Joe Carlson Elementary School.
"When I talked to my niece she said she had been abused, but she never said anything because she was so young, she said she didn't know it was wrong," the relative said. "We had heard about this in 2013. We all had kids at the school.
"But when we saw that he had been indicted a second time, it kicked in for us. We talked to the children (in our family) and they told us they had been abused."
The woman said she called Douglas Police and asked a detective to explain what would happen if the children decided to come forward and talk to investigators.
"We are all trying to process this right now," she said. "We're trying to let the children process it and see want they want to do."
Assistant Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell said new charges were lodged against Armenta after more victims recently surfaced and told Douglas Police investigators that they, too, had been molested by the former teacher.
Armenta, who lives in Douglas, also was involved with the American Youth Soccer Organization, court records show. He was initially indicted in 2018 on charges of molestation of a child, sexual abuse and continual sexual abuse of a child. The original indictment mentions four children, all students of Armenta's who had him as a teacher in the first and fourth grades at Joe Carlson.
Based on the indictments, Armenta abused the same children when they were in first grade and again in fourth grade.
Recently, three new victims emerged, according to a second indictment filed with the Cochise County Clerk of the Superior Court on Oct. 25. The second indictment includes the four children mentioned in the original court document for a total of seven. There are two new charges in the second indictment as well, sexual conduct with a minor and furnishing obscene or harmful items to a minor.
One of the new victims mentioned in the second indictment had been abused by Armenta as early as 2010, the document shows. The other children had been victimized between 2013 and 2016. One child was molested when Armenta was his soccer coach, the indictment shows.
The indictments also show a couple of the victims were abused while coloring or watching a movie.
Armenta is scheduled to appear in Cochise County Superior Court on Jan. 10. He was arraigned on the new charges in mid-November.
"I know that there are more victims out there," said the relative of the two children who said they were molested by Armenta. "We want to make sure more parents are talking to their children so they can find out if this happened to them."
Detective Ivan Gamez, who is handling the case for Douglas Police, is asking that anyone who may have been victimized by Armenta or who knows someone who was to please contact him at 520-417-7550.