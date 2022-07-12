SIERRA VISTA — First-year teachers stepping into their first job fresh out of college rarely come as passionate as Isabel Sulger.
But when it comes to science — especially getting elementary-age kids as hungry to learn hands-on experiments as she once was – Town and Country Elementary School’s newest fifth-grade teacher wants to make an immediate impact with a novel project she believes will grab students the way science took hold of her when she saw her first science experiment as a second-grader.
Sulger — a University of Arizona and Buena High School graduate who was born in Mexico — understands the importance of education, and getting kids jazzed about science is a big part of her life.
Driven to have students discover a passion for science-based learning, Sulger came up with an innovative program through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit classroom funding site for public school teachers. She hopes it will generate enough private contributions from community members and local businesses to enable General Motors to double the amount.
Her proposal is an original idea as they come, and it’s a beauty.
“I want to make sure my students have exactly what they need to succeed,” said Sulger, who was awarded two scholarships in the last two years from Sulfur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative to complete her teaching degree and an additional two from the Sierra Vista-based University South Foundation Inc. “This is an amazing opportunity for my students. Donations (to DonorsChoose) will brighten my students’ school year.”
Sulger’s project, which she’s cleverly named "Let’s Have a Moment of Science," focuses on providing her students with inquiry-based learning through hands-on experiments that will allow them to spark their own learning.
GM and Sulger believe when teachers are equipped with resources to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts, it’s a big cornerstone in the development of future innovators and leaders in STEM fields.
It’s also about getting kids excited about wanting to learn and keep learning.
“I am passionate and have a love for education,” she said. “Last year for my CAPSTONE project as a senior and student teacher for the University of Arizona South, I was able to research the potential differences in learning outcomes for both physical and virtual science labs.”
This year, she wants her Town & Country Elementary fifth-graders to benefit from her proposed project.
As organized as she is precise, Sulger has figured out the exact cost of the project to the penny, including shipping fees, sales tax and third party processing fees. As of today, she needs to raise $915.81 to get it up and running, which means donations totaling $458 would be doubled by GM. A partial list of her materials include introduction to animal dissection kits, a microscope and snap circuits, among others.
A year ago, she saw firsthand how a hands-on science experiment called "Elephant Toothpaste" generated interest when she was a student-teacher at Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School.
“I wanted to get them excited with a real hands-on experiment, and oh boy, were they ever thrilled by the reaction of chemical elements,” she said. “They kept saying, ‘this is so awesome.' ”
She also found that the use of hands-on physical labs versus virtual labs increased the interest and learning of science among 24 sixth-graders by implementing the 5 E's (engage, explore, explain, elaborate and evaluate) instructional model.
What Sulger found was more than just insightful. It was downright convincing.
“The effect that hands-on science experiment had on students got them so motivated and excited, not just about science, but for all their other subjects as well,” she said. “The results showed that students can increase their learning progress through the 5 E’s and that each 5 E’s component and both labs increased student understanding, comprehension and application.”
But when it came to noticing where the majority of success originated from, Sulger said the physical labs conducted by student inquiry-based learning showed the most growth when assessing their weekly unit skill.
“This project is important to the field of education, science and STEM,” she emphasized. “Students are exposed to fun science experiments that allow them to spark their own learning.”
Donations for her project to DonorsChoose are needed by Nov. 5, when GM’s matching offer expires.
"Hands-on science projects are an exhilarating way of learning for my students because it involves every single student in the classroom,” she said. “Oh, they’ll be so excited if this project happens!”
Individuals or companies can donate to Isabel Sulger's project by going to her private DonorsChoose URL: https://www.donorschoose.org/sulger
Once the project page is up, press the “Give” button and follow the next steps. There are different options to donate; you can choose to be an anonymous donor or provide your name. GM will automatically double any given donation.