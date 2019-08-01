Greenway School teachers, students happy to be back

BISBEE — The classroom of fifth-grade teacher Jennifer Meneses was quiet Thursday as roughly a dozen students went about their handwriting assignment on their second day of the new year at Greenway Elementary School.
Meneses provided a helping hand to Steven Parker as he worked to complete the practice. The 230 Greenway students are off to a good start, said principal Jennifer McBeth.
“I don’t think I saw any of the kids crying at drop off, even the kindergarteners. Of course, I can’t say that for some of the parents,” she joked. “Everything went smoothly. The kids were excited.”
To help students who are having problems with reading, the teachers will collaborate with each other this year, she added. They will focus on reading strategies and assist teachers who may need some pointers on building reading skills in their students.
“We have strategic reading sessions once a week,” she explained. “All the students attend. Our focus is to ensure all our students get the best academic program and instruction.”
Though some parents or community members have expressed concerns about the school library on social media, McBeth sought to calm such fears.
“It’s not a big deal. We still have a library. We’re opening the library for students in the mornings from 7:10 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. right before classes start,” she said. “Last year the kids had a set time every week. This year, teachers can schedule library time anytime they want as often as they want.”
Students will also get library cards so they can check out books which helps them become familiar with the library and promotes reading.
“We haven’t had a certified librarian here for years, but we have a district-wide certified librarian who assists us,” McBeth added.
“The kids are excited, I’m excited. It’s going to be a good year.”