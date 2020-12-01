SIERRA VISTA — A simple thought of how to get youngsters to learn about numbers led Debbie Hickman, a not–quite–retired teacher, down a path of getting her joy of math basics expressed in an engaging series of children’s books.
Hickman, whose teaching career took her to some far–flung places around the world, was fascinated by some “serious” mathematicians who considered numbers as “friends.” She saw the possibilities of opening the world of math to students by showing what fun could be had if they could feel the same way.
“The idea intrigued me enough that I started thinking of possibilities of how numbers could take on personalities, problems, inferences and wisdom,” she explained. “I see numbers as my friends, my family.”
The idea led to her first book, “The Exasperated Clock,” published in 2013 and illustrated by Adam Taylor. In it, the numbers on a clocks face become “silly” and decide to move all around the clock’s face and made so much noise the frustrated clock could no longer tolerate them. After reaching his limit of patience, he fires them all and no amount of apologizing and no amount of promises to be good could make him change his mind. No longer employed, the numbers have to figure out how to live in the world.
After the panic subsides, the numbers find “employment” in different areas. Eight finds work with an octopus, Three ended up in a park helping kids on tricycles, Seven got a job with Snow White, Five became part of the Olympics, and so on.
The result was her students became more imaginative, more curious.
So, she wrote another, “What’s Up, Seven?,” published in 2015 and illustrated by the late Patty Rhoads and JoAnne Berry. In it, Seven is having trouble finding employment, gets depressed, but Eight, the symbol of infinity, comes to his aid and shows him how lucky he is by rolling the dice. As she points out, seven is actually a lucky number. The new outlook gives him hope and finds employment with rainbows that have seven colors.
When she reads the story, Hickman gets the kids to roll dice and see how often seven comes up, which captures and holds their attention.
On a roll now, Hickman came out with a third book, “The Inside Story of Ten,” published in 2016 and illustrated by Taylor. Ten gets a job at a bank counting dimes, but One gets greedy and steals some dimes and goes to jail for it. She points out the words that have “ten” in them, like tenant, maintenance and penitentiary. She even includes the pick–a–number “magic” trick.
Her soon-to-be-published fourth book, “Six the Scientist,” illustrated by Naomi Blackwell, follows Six and his fascination with, of course, six-legged insects and Three, his new lab assistant. To make the book even more fun, Hickman uses color coding for her subjects so teachers and students and parents and their children can take on the different personalities.
Hickman takes the readers on a tour of the insect world, and on a vacation to Antarctica to search for the only insect there, a midge. They meet researchers who lead them in a discovery of life on the ice and the effects of climate change. Six already knew of the importance of climate change and the impact it would have on his insect world.
It is a fun romp through all things six, interspersed with math problems, games and entertaining banter between Six and Three.
Hickman’s love of puns, talking numbers and problem solving creates a groundwork while introducing young students to the world of mathematics in a new way that encourages them to think outside the box.
As her son, Matthew Hickman, a former Herald/Review sports editor, told her when she asked him what he thought about her books, “Keep the magic alive.”
She said, “Kids respond to this. They like the challenge and connecting the dots. Story problems could be funny. There is no reason why this can’t be fun.”
“The Exasperated Clock” will be reprinted at a much lower cost than it is now on Amazon, she said. An e-book version is coming out on Kindle for even less. Amazon carries her other two books and her latest will be available there as well. All will be in the $10 range.
She and her husband decided to end the travels after a stint in Malaysia.
“They make you retire,” she said. “Some countries are like that. Some make you retire at 50, 55.”
She has taught children on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona and in Bahrain, India, Kuwait during the war, Turkey and Kazakhstan.
They moved to Sierra Vista permanently in 2012.
She still gets to teach kids as a substitute teacher and gets great pleasure from the ideas and thought processes her youngsters throw at her.
“I tell them, if they can give me an idea I haven’t thought of, I’ll give them a book,” she said. “It gets their attention. I want kids to follow their curiosity.”