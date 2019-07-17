Every week, Jackson Drake, 13, shoulders his golf bag and heads to Pueblo Del Sol country Club for lessons with PGA teaching professional John Hosterman.
Drake has been a student of Hosterman’s since he was 8 and is just one of a lineup of local young people who have turned to the Class A PGA professional to perfect their golf games. On a recent Sunday, Drake was joined on the PDS driving range by Jacob Schottenbauer, 14, and Tobias Temple, 16. The three are using the summer break to improve their games under Hosterman’s tutelage.
Schottenbauer has been taking lessons for two years, while Temple, who is new to the game, has been with the pro a little over a month.
“I’ve been teaching for more than 40 years and was the first golf instructor in Guadalajara, Mexico,” Hosterman said.
While in Guadalajara, Hosterman was Lorena Ochoa’s first golf instructor. He said “she started out with me when she was 5 years old. Lorena went to the U of A on a golf scholarship and became the top-ranked female golfer in the world.”
Ochoa is widely considered to be the best Mexican golfer and the best Latin-American female golfer of all time.
When Hosterman left Guadalajara, he started working for PDS and has been the teaching pro there for 21 years. He has instructed his share of young golf enthusiasts during his time there.
Temple, whose sport was football before a good friend introduced him to golf, said he plans to work hard and stay with golf during the rest of his time at Buena High School.
“It’s both rewarding and challenging,” he said. “John Hosterman is very patient and doesn’t get frustrated with me when I make mistakes. This is definitely my new sport. I started taking classes this summer and hope to play for Buena’s team.”
Schottenbauer said, “When John first started coaching me, he was very patient. There was so much to remember as you work on your game, and as I got older, he expected more of me and I continued to improve.”
Hosterman said the prime age to learn golf is between 8 and 14.
“When the students start at a young age, by the time they reach high school they’re ready to play,” Hosterman said. “It takes a couple of years to develop a good swing. It’s a finesse sport.
“Drake has a very good swing because of all the time he has put into his swing. He’s ready for high school golf.”