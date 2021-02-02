High school seniors who support hunting and have a valid Arizona hunting license may apply for two separate scholarship opportunities through the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF).
The Huachuca Gould’s Chapter of the NWTF in Sierra Vista will award a $500 scholarship to a high school senior), who plans to attend an institution of higher learning during the 2021/22 school year. The opportunity is open to Cochise County high school seniors who support hunting and have a valid Arizona hunting license.
Winners at the local level will advance to the state level to compete for one additional $2,000 scholarship, awarded to an Arizona high school senior. The Arizona NWTF scholarship competition concludes at the state level.
National Level NWTF ScholarshipInterested students are also invited to compete for a second, separate $10,000 scholarship at the National NWTF level, which is offered in addition to the scholarship at the local/state levels. Application for this $10,000 scholarship must be completed separately and submitted directly online. The $10,000 scholarship is awarded through the NWTF’s Dr. James Earl Kennamer Scholarship Program and is sponsored by Mossy Oak.
Find complete information for this separate scholarship at https://your.nwtf.org/scholarships/.
For an application form for the local scholarship, assistance with scholarship preparation, or for more information, contact 520.378.1563 or joanvasey@hotmail.com.
Submitted by Huachuca Gould’s Chapter, NWTF