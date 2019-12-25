huachuca city school chalk talk

Before the winter break, Huachuca City School had many festivities, including a schoolwide holiday concert. It was a great time and all students did a wonderful job. Thank you to all of the parents who came to our program.
We also held a “Make and Take” holiday activity for families to come and create crafts related to the holidays. We had a huge number of families who participated in this.
We are grateful for all the support and participation of our parents and families. Please have a happy holidays and a happy New Year!
Submitted by Kevin Beamon