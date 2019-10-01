SIERRA VISTA — More than 130 band students from four local schools gathered at the Buena High School to make individuals sound cohesive.
Palominas, Colonel Smith Middle School, Joyce Clark Middle School and Buena High school band's took the high school field Monday to practice for their performance before Friday's high school football game. The students will play multiple songs ahead of the game, including the national anthem and the Buena fight song.
Lorie Sheridan, the band director at JCMS, and Melanie Godwin, the band director at Palominas, said the annual mass band practice excites the eighth graders because it gives them a peak as to what they have to look forward to when they go to high school. Friday's performance will be Godwin's last performance as band director for Palominas as she is transitioning to become the assistant principal at Coronado Elementary School after 20 years in the same position.
The performance will occur before Buena's home game against Marana on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.