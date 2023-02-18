SIERRA VISTA — After 27 rounds of head-to-head competition, Isabell Gavin is the 2023 Cochise County Spelling Bee champ.

The Veritas Christian Community student, who correctly spelled ramifications, will advance to the Arizona State Spelling Bee March 18 at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix, where the top county and regional spellers from across Arizona will compete to determine who will represent the Grand Canyon State in the country’s national spelling bee.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?