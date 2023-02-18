Palominas Elementary School District’s Elissa Thomas, left, misspells a word but is still congratulated by eventual spelling bee winner Isabell Gavin. This was Gavin’s fourth appearance in the competition and her first victory.
It’s down to just three before the bee commences the final rounds. The competitors are, from left and in descending order of final placement; third place Mary Corcorran; second place Quinn Humphreys and spelling bee winner Isabell Gavin.
The agony of defeat! Maura McDaniel from the McNeal Elementary School District dejectedly realizes she misspelled a word during the annual Cochise County Spelling Bee held in Sierra Vista Saturday.
Photos By MARK LEVY
MARK LEVY
After spelling the last word correctly, an exuberant Mary Corcorran awaits the next round.
MARK LEVY
Eight-year-old Erich Martinez Jr. hangs onto his stuffed animal for reassurance while participating in Saturday’s spelling bee.
MARK LEVY
Crestfallen spelling bee competitor Devryn Haymore is comforted after being eliminated.
MARK LEVY
MARK LEVY
The 2023 Cochise County Spelling Bee winner is Veritas Christian Community School’s Isabell Gavin. This was her first victory in the competition in four attempts.
SIERRA VISTA — After 27 rounds of head-to-head competition, Isabell Gavin is the 2023 Cochise County Spelling Bee champ.
The Veritas Christian Community student, who correctly spelled ramifications, will advance to the Arizona State Spelling Bee March 18 at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix, where the top county and regional spellers from across Arizona will compete to determine who will represent the Grand Canyon State in the country’s national spelling bee.
It was the fourth time Gavin has competed in the county spelling bee.
Before she beat out Sierra Vista Unified School District’s Quinn Humpherys, 18 of the county’s top spellers put on their smarty caps and battled it out in the annual spelling bee sponsored by Cochise County School Superintendent Dr. Jacqui Clay.
From simple, one-syllable words to some that were tongue-twisters, the students showed why they won their respective classroom spelling competitions that took them to the big stage at First Baptist Church.
When it came to competing for all the marbles, they didn’t disappoint.
If they were nervous or had stage fright, they didn’t show it.
They were poised, confident and prepared to tackle every word spelling bee pronouncer Melany Edwards-Barton tossed at them through 27 rounds.
After three rounds, the group was quickly trimmed to eight competitors. Seven rounds later, only three were left.
It would take 20 more round until Gavin won the title.
Some spelled their words slowly, others phonetically, but in the final round that took two hours to reach, it was Gavin, who — after asking for the word to be repeated, defined and then used in a sentence — quickly spelled ramifications to claim the county’s spelling bee crown.
Spelling bees — which became widespread across the United States during the 1800s as a way to motivate students to learn standardized spelling — continue to flourish, thanks to the Scripps National Spelling Bee held in early spring.
If Gavin wins the Arizona State Belling Bee in Phoenix next month, she and a chaperone will win an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps event in early spring.
