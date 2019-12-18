SIERRA VISTA — In an effort to spread holiday cheer and make math fun, St. Vincent de Paul teamed up with Carmichael Elementary School on Wednesday to help fifth graders purchase gifts for their family.
“A lot of kiddos we have don’t have a lot, so opening this up gives them pride in buying gifts for their parents,” fifth-grade teacher Melissa Griggs said. “The understanding is they have to add everything up themselves. We include the math skills to make the trip educational.”
Fifty-two students received $15 vouchers to the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store to buy gifts for their families this holiday season. The catch was they couldn’t go over their allotment, which proved a bit challenging for some with the long list of people they want to show appreciation for.
“I like being able to get something nice for our friends and family to make them happy,” Carmichael student Layla Thomas said. “I wanted to make sure I got something for everyone, so they feel appreciated.”
Carmichael student Julissa Ramirez said it was important for her to find a gift for her grandmother, because she feels like she sometimes doesn’t show her enough how much she values her.
Many of the St. Vincent de Paul employees and volunteers said they were impressed with the amount of thought the students put into the gifts they were looking for when they arrived.
“They all thought about their families,” St. Vincent de Paul employee Anette Vlacancich said. “They all wanted to buy for their mom and their grandma. That was their goal.”
Jewelry was very popular amongst the students, as well as stuffed animals and cars, which Vlacancich said a lot of the girls wanted to buy for their brothers.
The field trips last roughly 45 to 50 minutes for each of the two classes and are a standing tradition that allows the students do something nice for their families while working on their math skills. Griggs said this is her third year bringing students and has become something she “loves” and looks forward to each year.
“Seeing the pride alone makes this worthwhile,” Griggs said.