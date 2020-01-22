SIERRA VISTA —”It’s Cool to be a Cowboy,” or cowgirl, especially if you’re a kid.
Just ask the students who were recently honored at a special Cowpie party for their winning cowboy poetry submissions.
As he describes what it’s like to outrun a “riled-up herd” of cattle from the back of a horse, Andrew Gordon was one of more than 30 young poets to recite his poem at the party, where students with top elementary, middle and high school poetry submissions from schools across Cochise County were recognized.
“I’m always overwhelmed by the imagination and creativity of the students,” said Steve Conroy, who sits on the executive board for the Cochise Cowboy & Music Gathering, and serves as a committee member for the Western Heritage Schools Outreach Program (WHSOP), which is now in its 25th year.
“The children’s program was designed by Gathering organizers 25 years ago to help young people learn about Southern Arizona’s colorful history, heritage and ranch life, while putting stories into poetry,” said Conroy, who noted that the program works well with school curriculums. “Students tap into English, creative writing, history and social studies through their poetry.”
In Gordon’s poem about narrowly escaping the stampeding pack of cattle, the 12th-grader describes how he and his horse manage to outrun the out-of-control herd by making it back to a waiting pickup:
“...I’ve gotta be fast, and I’ve gotta be quick,
To outrun that riled-up herd, I’ll need a real magic trick...
I hop into my blaring diesel truck and shift into first.
Then through the engine roar, I let my voice burst,
‘Dang... It’s cool to be a cowboy!’”
Gordon is a San Simon High School senior, and one of two $1,000 scholarship winners for his poem, “Prairie Dust on An Autumn Wind.” Joshua Bell, a Veritas Christian Academy 12th-grader is the other $1,000 scholarship winner for his poem, “Worthy of Honor.”
This marks the second year that Karlie St. Clair, an Elfrida Elementary School fourth-grader who lives on a ranch, was recognized for submitting a winning poem.
“It’s Cool to be a Cowgirl,” talks about all the things on a ranch that make cowgirling fun, memorable and of course, “cool.”
“It’s cool to be a Cowgirl
Because of all the critters,
Horses, mules, cows and calves
And puppies by the litter…
It’s cool to be a Cowgirl
And this life is the best
I hope I always live my life
Out here in the west.”
Western Heritage program volunteers visited more than 30 schools across Cochise County while introducing students to western history and ranch life and encouraging them to be part of the upcoming Gathering event, Conroy said.
“We start approaching schools in September and October so the students have time to write the poems and get them submitted by our judging deadline,” he said. “We typically have five judges, who participate in a blind judging where the student’s name and school is removed from the poem. We had 600 poems this year and the top five poems in each grade level — elementary, middle and high school — are recognized every year.”
The students are required to memorize their poems, which they recite at the Cow Pie party as well as before an audience at the Gathering on Feb. 8 at Buena High School.
For the Gathering’s schedule and information, go to the the website, www.cowboypoets.com.