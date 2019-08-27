Eleven-year-old Jiraiya “Gigi” King vows to be a Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club member right up until he’s ready to start college.
“I really like the tournaments, the activities and hanging out with my friends,” said King, who has been a member of the Sierra Vista club for seven years. “Actually, I like everything about the Boys & Girls Club. We do a lot of fun things. I like the art programs, the games and the tech room.”
Another club member, Ilonie Rascon, 9, shared similar comments about her club experiences.
“I’ve been in the Boys & Girls Club for more than a year now, and really like it,” she said. “I love hanging out with my friends and playing the games, especially ‘Just Dance.’ It’s a fun place for us to go.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista provides children with a safe, fun, after-school environment filled with educational activities and hands-on projects.
“We have between 140 and 150 kids enrolled in our program this year, which is up from past years,” said Clubhouse Director Detric Miles. “Our membership grows more every year.”
Not long after buses start arriving at the club around 2:30 p.m., Miles holds a meeting to go over clubhouse rules and different activities the club is offering that day.
On Tuesday, “Be a Star,” an anti-bullying program that aims to help kids stay safe and make good decisions, was one of the activities.
“This program is about the impacts of bullying,” Miles said. “We want the kids to know who they can talk to if they are being bullied and why it’s important to ask for help.”
Another popular program, “Triple Play,” introduces kids to different sports activities while promoting a healthy lifestyle, Miles said.
Through “Power Hour,” club members are provided with homework help and tutoring and are introduced to activities designed to help them complete homework assignments and succeed academically.
In keeping with its “Great Futures” motto, Miles said the club’s goal is to help youth improve academically while providing the mentoring they need to stay active and engaged while making good decisions.
“The Boys & Girls Club’s goal is to provide kids with the foundation they need to make good choices and succeed academically in a fun, active environment,” he said.