SIERRA VISTA — Culinary Arts students from four Cochise County high schools are headed to a state Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) conference at Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa in Tucson this April.
Last Friday, teams from Benson, Bisbee, Buena and St. David high schools were busy preparing for the culinary side of the massive conference through a practice competition hosted by Cochise College at its downtown campus. Three high school culinary teams representing Benson, Bisbee and Buena, created a three-course meal in one hour for the event’s savory side of the competition, while St. David’s team prepared baked and pastry items.
“Cochise College is hosting this practice competition for the culinary arts students so they know what to expect when they arrive at the state competition this April,” said Lora Miller, a Cochise College chef instructor who specializes in baking. Miller ran the baking and pastry side of the practice competition for the college where she worked with St. David students Ashlee Romero, a junior, and Sydney Dever, a senior.
“I’m really excited about going to La Paloma and competing,” said Dever. “This is the first year I’ve done culinary, and I love it so much. I may even consider going into culinary as a career. If not, it’s a great hobby to have.”
Romero, who was making chocolate chip cookies under Miller’s watchful eye, also spoke highly of her school’s culinary program.
“I’m learning so much through culinary and FCCLA,” she said. “I love the way our culinary program brings people together.”
For the baking and pastry side of the event, Miller’s students made garlic rolls, biscuits, chocolate chip cookies and Pate a Choux cream puffs.
Buena High School had two teams of three at Friday’s practice, but only one will be competing in the state event, said Anita Herrera, a Buena junior.
“This was very stressful because we prepared a three-course meal and were timed. We didn’t have much working space,” she said. “So, even though we’re culinary students at Buena, this was very new to us. I’m glad we were able to go through a practice.”
Describing the mock competition as a “great experience for all the teams,” Buena senior Dominic Abril said he appreciated having an opportunity to compete against other schools.
“It was good to learn what our weak and strong points are so we can improve,” he said. “It was incredibly stressful to prepare a three-course meal under pressure, but we did it,” he said, with a triumphant smile.
Buena junior Kassandra Garcia also expressed an appreciation for the practice.
“I think this was a great opportunity for us,” she said. “It was a pleasure to come here and compete against the other schools. For me, it was like an adrenaline rush.”
Cochise College Culinary Coordinator Danielle Cardella said judging for the event was done by the college’s culinary students. The savory menu included chicken piccata, Italian wedding soup, roast fingerling potatoes, sauteed broccolini and a shortcake with balsamic strawberries.
“It’s the same menu the students will be preparing at the state competition,” Cardella said. “Our judging gave the teams a base before going to the competition in April. We told them which teams excelled in different areas, and offered suggestions for improvement where needed.”
Despite the suggestions, Cardella said all the teams did a fantastic job.
“Their flavors were on point, their presentations were great and their safety and sanitation skills were really good. All the teams were neat, organized and handled all aspects of the competition really well.”
Cochise College has been conducting practices with high school culinary programs for a number of years now, Cardella said.
“The practice gives the students an opportunity to organize their equipment, load it and bring it to a new location where they work in an unfamiliar kitchen,” Cardella said. “This is important, because when they arrive at the state event, they have a shell of a kitchen to work in.”
The food they will be preparing is provided, and they are surrounded by hundreds of other students, all working elbow to elbow in very tight areas.
“More than 10,000 students from all over the state literally take over La Paloma during this conference,” she said. “There are so many kids competing, that some of the actual cooking is done off site in other locations throughout the Tucson area,” she said. “The judges are at each individual site doing food tasting and filling out judging forms that they bring back to La Paloma.”
Cardella said it’s quite a feat to prepare a three-course meal in an hour.
“Judges are looking for food safety, sanitation and food handling techniques,” she said. “The students are also being judged on presentation and taste.”
As for Friday’s practice, both Cardella and Miller praised the students’ efforts.
“All of the kids worked hard and put up a really good product,” Miller said. “We both thought they were impressive.”