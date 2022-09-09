Teacher seeks STEM project donations GM would double
SIERRA VISTA — Kassie Smith is not just hungry for her students to succeed; she wants them to exceed whatever level of potential they can reach.
That’s why Town and Country Elementary School’s fourth grade teacher will do just about anything she can to make that happen, even spending close to $900 of her own money on classroom materials to help them reach that bar.
Now, she’s hoping the Sierra Vista community will step up to contribute towards bringing a $994 DonorsChoose STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) project into her students’ lives that will help jumpstart not only their education, but their future.
If her project proposal ‘Let’s Put Fun Back into Science’ can generate $447, General Motors will fund the balance through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit classroom funding site for public school teachers.
That’s how important GM believes in exposing children to hands-on science experiments and equipping teachers with enough resources to teach STEM concepts. Doubling whatever contributions are made is GM’s way of saying what Smith is doing is a big step in the development of future innovators in the field of science.
“I’m so very hungry for them to succeed because everyday I see how stimulated they are when they learn something fresh and exciting,” said Smith. “I’m a teacher who wants to see these wonderful students go beyond their potential. I’ve seen that hand-on science experiments are the way to get them involved because it opens their doors to an exciting world where they can grow.”
Smith is no stranger to seeking out grant money that will benefit Town and Country’s students. In August, she sent a proposal to the Arizona Department of Education towards creating a classroom library of 50 articulated-text novels that will help build a foundation for reading for her students.
Her $600 proposal was so well received it was accepted two days after she submitted it.
“Almost everything in this classroom came out of my pocket or from donations, even the small amount of books that we had,” she said. “But I want them to succeed because I love being with them and seeing them learn. They’re all responding to this with a bigger increase in wanting to read than before. They’re trying to reach individualized monthly reading goals and when they do, they’re rewarded with a coupon from Pizza Hut. That’s a big step because it helps make them accountable for having a goal.”
But it's the world of science, specifically hands-on STEM projects, that Smith believes will make students even more excited about learning.
If her DonorsChoose project is funded, she’ll receive tangram puzzles, earthquake shake board kits that demonstrate seismic waves in classrooms, landscape grow-life and circuit board kits that teach how to align negative and positive charges for starting small units like fans.
Why it’s so important for Smith to have her students directly experience inquiry-based, hands-on STEM projects is because they not only engage them; Smith believes it’s a big turning point to see how science really works by getting their hands into the mix of it.
But Smith also takes it one step further.
“When I asked them what they wanted to do when they grew up, only three said they wanted to be a teacher, a policeman and an astronaut,” she said. “Everyone wanted to be a U-Tuber or something to do with video games. I realized that hands-on involvement with video games is something they can also do with science, that it could change their perspective of their future goals and where it can take them.”
For Smith, getting science directly into her students’ lives is a gamechanger on every level.
“Science has the ability to open so many pathways for them, and if I can create a spark of excitement through this DonorsChoose project, then I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing as a teacher.”
To donate to Kassie Smith’s project, go to her private DonorsChoose URL: https://www.donorschoose.org/classroom/8657843.