SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s halls were buzzing this week, even though students don’t return to class for another week.
The air filled with heavy sighs and chatter as more than 300 parents and students waited in more than a half dozen lines in the cafeteria and near the main office in order to complete the registration process on Wednesday, the fourth day of registration.
“We hear the horror stories that this takes four hours,” said Samuel Brown, who had joined the line at 6:45 a.m. “I had to take leave and block off four hours to be here.”
Knowing the registration process takes time due to the large number of students enrolled in the high school, Principal Kristen Hale advised parents of what they could do beforehand to expedite the process.
“As I shared in my parent emails home, parents and students are able to email their counselors any changes that they need to avoid the long lines for schedule change,” Hale said in an email. “Additionally, fees are able to be paid online through MySchoolBucks. This was established last year and our finance office has been able to improve the process for this school year.”
“Also shared in parent emails was that yearbooks are purchased through a separate website which can be found by visiting Buena’s main page. Students are able to check out a locker at any time during the year if they wish to do so. Historically, less than 50 percent of our student population have opted to use a locker.”
Pam Enright, who has a child at Buena, had completed and paid online but still found herself waiting in line for an hour. She was waiting in line to speak to a counselor about her son’s schedule.
“I think those who play sports or who have something after school should register first so they can have their lighter classes at the end of the day (since they will leave early),” Enright said.
It was the general consensus that the scheduling line was the longest and took the most time. Earlier in the week, the system the district uses for scheduling glitched, causing mistakes in schedules as well as rendering parents and students unable to view them on their phones.
The district released the following statement on their website in regards to extended wait times that many experienced on Friday: “Due to unfortunate technical issues with Synergy, the program behind our StudentVUE and ParentVUE portals, many of you were unable to access student schedules as expected on Friday, July 19. This caused delays at our early registration for band and JROTC students and senior registration day, and also frustrated many parents and students who wanted to view their schedules and pay class fees early.”
“The same program also caused schedule errors for some students, particularly in their 2nd and 7th periods. Our counselors are on hand at registration to help fix this problem. If it is a minor problem, our counselors encourage you to send them an email about the issue. They will work to correct the problem outside of registration time.
“Our early registration day is often a ‘dress rehearsal’; it serves as an opportunity for us to work through our processes and fine-tune them for registration week. That being said, we apologize for the extended delays that were experienced.
“Six counselors as well as staff who have been trained are assisting and fixing schedules for those who need it.
“We have been working through scheduling issues as quickly as possible,” Hale said. “I personally have joined in with several others to help move the lines more quickly. We have every member of our team working to assist with this process. Families have been able to multi-task by sending one member of the family to one station while the other waits in a separate line.”
Freshman registration is Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. and will conclude at noon. Friday is a makeup day for all grades and will also run from 8 a.m. until noon.