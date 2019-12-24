Sierra Vista — Huachuca Masonic Lodge No. 53 recently partnered with neighboring Leman Academy of Excellence in Sierra Vista to produce the community’s first annual Bikes for Books Program event.
Bikes for Books is a literacy incentive program, aimed at young students, with the goal of developing in local youth a passion for literacy and, in turn, creating lifelong reading habits. Ultimately, the program benefits the community as a whole by improving overall literacy and, moreover, by leveraging an incentive that not only is fun and exciting for the participants, but that also encourages physical activity in youth.
Throughout the inaugural month-long event, scholars from grades one through five at Leman Academy were challenged to read as many books as they were able to within a 30-day period. For every book an individual scholar read, that scholar earned an additional entry to be placed into a drawing, thereby increasing the scholar’s chances of winning the prize: a brand-new bicycle and helmet. Each grade level received its own separate drawing.
On Nov. 15, following the reading period, the drawings were held and Huachuca Lodge No. 53 presented a brand-new bicycle and helmet to each of the winning scholars. Among the top results, one scholar achieved a total of 24 books read during the 30-day reading period.
Officials from both Huachuca Lodge No. 53 and Leman Academy unanimously hailed the event as a success, and both organizations hope to hold the event again next year.
Additionally, Huachuca Lodge No. 53 isn’t alone; understanding the value and life-long effects of improving literacy at a young age, Masonic lodges across the country run their own local Bikes for Books events as part of Masonry’s overall commitment to community.
Submitted by Matthew Reidmiller