For parents and students looking for an alternative to the traditional school system, Prenda microschools will begin offering publicly-funded K-8 classes at two new locations in Cochise County starting Sept. 1.
“Microschool” refers to a class that only has 8-10 students in it. One Prenda microschool class can have kindergarten to second grade students or third to eighth grade students grouped by ability rather than age, though the upper classes may be split into third to fifth and sixth to eighth if demand is high enough.
Another main tenant of microschools is that learning is student-driven through hands-on activities and personalized technology-based lessons, with “guides” there to encourage the students in their goals rather than licensed teachers to conduct lessons, explains local recruiter and guide Darci Richardson.
The individually contracted guides are expected to love working with children and “be willing to step back and not teach, but empower the learners to take control of their learning.”
“It’s a new concept school,” describes Richardson, who has been with Prenda since the beginning of this year. “Prenda microschools are taking education and putting it back in the hands of the learners.” Prenda is the only microschool program in Arizona and is established throughout the state, she adds.
Where local microschool guides have previously hosted classes in their own spaces, the Huachuca Oaks Camp building in Hereford and Julain’s Parkour and Gymnastics in Sierra Vista will soon be offering central campus locations for the individually contracted guides to conduct their classes.
Christi Graham, who home-schooled her children for 11 years before recently becoming a K-2 Prenda guide, describes, “My teaching experience is based off life experiences and teaching my kids at home.” Richardson agrees that Graham is the kind of guide Prenda look for, and that “they do not want teachers teaching students; they want guides guiding a learning environment where learners and grow and help each other and improve communication.”
Richardson says that the Prenda microschool concept was born out of the idea that kids learn better when they work together. She feels that most traditional school systems are not ideal for some kids who learn and retain information differently than many of their peers.
“There’s lots of kids do well in the traditional education system, but there are a lot that are struggling.” Those who struggle academically, she explains, tend to also struggle with self-esteem when they see themselves falling behind their peers. This especially affects kids with special needs or learning disabilities, such as autism, ADHD, or dyslexia.
“It’s the difference between being given information and wanting to learn,” she explains of the microschool methods. “Rather than tell the child, ‘This is the way you’re going to learn this,’ Prenda puts the learners’ hands: ‘You tell us what you want to learn today; you tell us which way you want to do it. We still encourage you to learn this and this, but you can decide how to learn it.’”
Prenda K-2 classes usually has 15-20 hours of class a week, with the older group getting 20-25 hours in the class with three- or four-day school weeks with one field trip day weekly. The typical school day consists of three sections.
The first, Conquer, includes computer-based lessons, tutorials, and problem sets based on state standards that students work through at their own pace. Guides encourage the kids to set certain goals, and struggling students are expected to look for help from peers before asking an adult.
The second part of the day is Collaborate, where the whole class comes together in a structured group activity that can include debates or experiments. The last part is Create, where the students work in small groups on projects, such as videos, posters, performances, or models.
Graham says she has experience with putting her kids through many school systems and saw some of her children who were struggling get left behind, and likes how Prenda focuses on individualized learning.
“The kindergarten through second grade program is a very much more structured, hands-on program,” she says, where the upper grade levels are more geared towards online learning for the Conquer portion of the day. “You’re helping them set boundaries and learn to make goals so when they do graduate to third grade and beyond, they are equipped to be more independent.”
For a system heavily reliant on a student’s motivation, Richardson says that activity-based incentives, positive peer pressure, and small class sizes that enable guides to know their students has helped unmotivated learners in her experience.
Richardson encourages interested parents to contact her about attending a current class with their child to get a feel for the microschool environment. Enrollment is currently open for the school year starting Sept. 1. The amount of students that can be enrolled will change depending on how many guides contract with the program. Darci Richardson can be reached at darci@prendaschool.com.