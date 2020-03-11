Ryan Wilde enjoys solving tough math problems.
“I especially like the challenge of solving geometry problems because they’re more interesting to me,” said Wilde, a Joyce Clark Middle School eighth-grader who recently qualified for the state MathCounts competition, which is slated for March 28 in Chandler.
Wilde and his best friend, Kevin Tran, another math enthusiast, solve problems together under the guidance of Diana Wilcox, a retired teacher who volunteers as the JCMS MathCounts team coach.
From October through February, Wilde, Tran and other members of the JCMS math team were attending practices organized by Wilcox to prepare for a Feb. 28 MathCounts chapter competition in Tucson. After placing 17th out of 104 competitors from 14 different schools, Wilde is now advancing to the state competition.
The son of Emily and Jeffrey Wilde of Sierra Vista, this marks the second year Ryan has participated in his school’s MathCounts club and competed in the chapter matchup.
“I was shocked when I heard my name announced for the state competition because I wasn’t expecting that at all,” the 13-year-old said during a MathCounts practice on Monday, where he and Tran were working on problems in the JCMS library with Wilcox. “I really like solving the MathCounts problems because they’re a lot more challenging and interesting than the problems that we get in our regular math class. Compared to MathCounts problems, my regular class is boring.”
To prepare for math competitions, Wilde prints out sheets of problems and solves them with his dad.
“My dad has had a lot of math classes in his life and is really experienced in problem solving,” said Wilde, who wants to be an architect, engineer or author when he grows up.
“I like doing creative things, so I want a career where I can use my creativity.”
While excited about qualifying for the state competition, Wilde said he wishes that his best friend (Tran) had qualified as well.
“Kevin is very good at solving math problems, and I wish we could go to the state competition together,” he said.
Even though he will not be going to state, Tran has continued to attend the MathCounts practice sessions with Wilde because he enjoys math.
“Solving problems reminds me of working a puzzle,” the 14-year-old said. “You really have to fit the pieces together to come up with a solution. I like MathCount questions because they’re challenging and require me to explore different ways of finding solutions to tough problems.”
Kevin, whose parents are Chung and Phuong Tran, said his father is “very good at solving math problems,” and the two enjoy the challenge of working on them together at home.
“I think that my MathCounts experience will help me later in school because figuring out the problems has been good exposure for me,” said Tran, who added that he is happy that Wilde qualified for the state competition.
“I’m really excited for Ryan,” he said. “I think it’s going to be tough, but he’s really good at math and I think he has a good chance of making it to the nationals.”
It takes a lot of commitment to prepare for MathCounts competitions, said Wilcox.
“I am so proud of all these kids because they made a commitment to participate and stuck with it since October,” she said. “It’s stimulating math for their age group. They are not getting this kind of math rigor in the regular middle school classes, so MathCounts gives them an edge they are not exposed to at this stage in their education.”
MathCounts competitions are divided into four components — sprint round, target round, team round and the countdown round — with students tested mostly on algebra and geometry problems.