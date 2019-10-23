Once a year Lowe’s Home Improvement stores participate in a Heroes Project to help better the lives of our local community. This years recipient was Huachuca City Elementary School. Over three days Lowes funded and provided materials for three refresh projects. Professional install was provided by Jim Dudley construction for the floor. Total of 12 Lowes associate volunteers 6 community members and 6 Jim Dudley Construction crew members completed the project.
Self Sustaining Garden Project
We donated a water tank and installed a gutter system for the schools new garden. The science students will be growing vegetables next year to be served in the school cafeteria.
Paint Refresh
We painted the school playground and entry doors to 12 of the classrooms. All of the paint was donated by Valspar. This was a two day project as we masked and primed on the first day and painted on the second.
Floor Refresh
The carpet in the main office and main hallway was over 15 years old and was due for something more suitable for the amount of foot traffic on a daily basis. Partnering with our great installer Jim Dudley Construction we were able to rip out the old carpet, prep the floor and install Armstrong VCT tile in a 100 foot hallway and main office entry area.
Huge thank you again to all the volunteers that made this project a HUGE success!
Submitted by Daniel Barney