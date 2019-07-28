SIERRA VISTA — Walking the halls of Buena High School Saturday morning was a time for reminiscing and excitement for many parents and students.
“(The Buena Colt Walkabout) is an opportunity for kids and parents to go through their schedule and learn when their classrooms are, and the back hallways are that underclassmen don’t usually know about,” said Buena Principal Kristen Hale. “It makes them more comfortable with the campus.”
Kristen Lease and her daughter Nicole Lease, who is an incoming freshman, strolled to each classroom on Nicole’s schedule, meeting her teachers and learning the best routes to and from each class.
“I would have gotten so lost on the first day,” Nicole said. “Now I’m excited for school to start.”
Her mom echoed Nicole’s statements.
“It makes the freshmen more comfortable and at home,” Kristen said. “You get to put a face to the name that she has on her schedule.”
But Saturday’s Buena Colt Walkabout was a bit more than a meet and greet for the Leases.
“We came so I can show her my alma mater and what she has to look forward to,” Kristen said. “She will be graduating 30 years to the day I graduated.”
The Buena Colt Walkabout allowed administrators and current members of the student council to interact with the new students and parents to help them feel more at ease ahead of the new year. Student body president McKenna Heck helped distribute maps and answer and questions. She told the Herald/Review assisting at the Walkabout was rewarding because she was able to share her knowledge of the school with the incoming freshmen.
“It’s cool to welcome them and show them Buena — where I’ve been my whole high school career,” Heck said. “It’s cool talking to the freshmen and helping them get ready for school.”
Hale agreed that the importance of the event is not only to provide an opportunity for parents and students to familiarize with the school but it also gives her a chance to meet new people who are now a part of the Colt family.
“I love talking to the new students and their parents,” she said. “This the fun stuff. This is where we get to interact with people which makes me excited.”
Hale acknowledged the challenges that occurred this past week at registration Saturday by telling the Herald/Review a schedule station was available during the walk about to make corrections or changes, which doesn’t normally take place during the Walkabout. Hale also noted that plans are being made to “completely revamp” the registration process. She is not ready to release specific details about the changes.
“I do want to say we’re looking forward to the new school year and moving forward with the good things we have in place,” Hale said.