The Coronado Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is pleased to announce the 2020-2021 Colonel Eric R. Osborne Memorial Scholarship Program.
A number of $1,000 scholarships will be awarded for the 2020-2021 school year to qualifying graduating seniors. Two additional $1,000 Scholarships will be targeted toward graduating seniors enrolled in the JROTC Programs at Buena High School and/or Tombstone High School.
Eligibility criteria must be met: (1) the applicant's parent, grandparent, or legal guardian must be active duty military, retired military (20+ years), an active reservist in drill status, or National Guard Member; (2) Applicant must have an overall academic GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale; (3) Applicant must be a 2020 Graduating Senior from one of the following high schools: Benson, Bisbee, Bowie, Buena, Douglas, Patagonia, San Simon, St. David, Tombstone, Valley Union, Wilcox, a certified Charter High School or a certified Home School Program in the geographic area covered by these high schools; (4) The applicant must enroll in a community college, a college, a university, or military/service academy.
Applications are available at designated high schools, must be postmarked no later than 1 March 2021 and received no later than 6 March 2021.
The point of contact is: Susan Atchison-Day, Ed.D., Scholarship Director, Coronado Chapter MOAA, mtnridinglady@yahoo.com.
Submitted by Coronado Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America