The Coronado Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is pleased to announce the 2021-2022 Scholarship Program.
A number of scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-2022 school year to eligible graduating seniors. Two $1,000 Scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors enrolled in the JROTC Programs at Buena High School and/or Tombstone High School.
Eligibility criteria for JROTC scholarship applicants:
1) The applicants must be 2022 Graduating Seniors from Buena or Tombstone High Schools.
2) The applicants must be enrolled and satisfactorily participating in the Buena or Tombstone High Schools’ JROTC Program.
3) The applicant must have an overall academic Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
4) The applicant must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale in JROTC classes.
5) The applicant must enroll in a community college, a college, a university, or military/service academy.
Evaluation criteria for selection (JROTC scholarship):
1) Scholastic Standing in high school.
2) Involvement, scholastic standing and leadership in JROTC.
3) Involvement and leadership in school and/or community activities.
4) Timely submission of a properly completed application:
a) Applications must be postmarked no later than 1 March 2022, and received no later than 6 pm on 6 March 2022.
b) Applications must be mailed or personally delivered to: Susan Atchison-Day, Scholarship Director, MOAA Coronado Chapter, PO Box 394, Sonoita, AZ. 85637-0394.
5) Favorable endorsement by the Senior Army Instructor, Buena High School or Tombstone High School JROTC Program. Include JROTC class standing and GPA.
6) Endorsements from at least two Teachers, Coaches, work supervisors or other adults that are familiar with the student’s leadership abilities and potential.
Eligibility criteria for other MOAA scholarship applicants:
1) The applicant must be a 2022 Graduating Senior from one of the following high schools: Benson, Bisbee, Bowie, Buena, Douglas, Patagonia, San Simon, St. David, Tombstone, Valley Union, Willcox, a certified Charter High School or a certified Home School Program in the geographic area covered by the above high schools.
2) The applicant’s parent, grandparent, or legal guardian must be active-duty military, retired (20+ year career) military, an active reservist in drill status, or National Guard Member.
3) The applicant must have an overall academic Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
4) The applicant must enroll in a community college, a college, a university, military/service academy, or trade school.
Evaluation criteria for selection:
1) Scholastic Standing in high school.
2) Involvement and leadership in school and/or community activities.
3) Timely submission of a properly completed application.
a. Applications must be received no later than 6pm, 6 March 2022, whether mailed or delivered in person.
b. Applications must be personally given to the POC, or mailed to: Susan Atchison- Day, Scholarship Director, MOAA Coronado Chapter, PO Box 394, Sonoita, AZ 85637. If mailed, the application must be postmarked NLT 1 March 2022.
4) Favorable endorsement by the high school principal or a designated authority.
5) Candidates are encouraged to submit additional letters of recommendation from counselors, teachers, coaches, and supervisors.
The point of contact is: Susan Atchison-Day, Ed.D., Coronado Chapter, MOAA, Scholarship Director, mtnridinglady@yahoo.com.
Submitted by Coronado Chapter, MOAA