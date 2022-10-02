moran

Jacqueline Moran stands in the living room of her Sierra Vista home Friday. Moran's daughter was victimized by Timothy Wells, according to Moran. She complained about the deceased teacher and met with Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Eric Holmes earlier last week.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Two more women, parents of girls who have been verbally harassed by male teachers at Buena High, have come forward, one of the mothers recently meeting with Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Eric Holmes, who told the individual that change was on the way.

Previously, six women who graduated from the high school between 2012 and 2020, recounted their experiences of being sexually harassed by one teacher in particular — Timothy Wells — and a handful of other instructors who regularly made lewd remarks about the girls’ anatomy, clothing and looks in general.

