SIERRA VISTA — Two more women, parents of girls who have been verbally harassed by male teachers at Buena High, have come forward, one of the mothers recently meeting with Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Eric Holmes, who told the individual that change was on the way.
Previously, six women who graduated from the high school between 2012 and 2020, recounted their experiences of being sexually harassed by one teacher in particular — Timothy Wells — and a handful of other instructors who regularly made lewd remarks about the girls’ anatomy, clothing and looks in general.
Wells, 46, died by suicide on Sept. 9, his body found face-down at Miller Canyon along one of the most highly-traversed trails. Other teachers named by some of the women have since left the school, such as Louis F. Espinosa. But others, according to social media chatter, still remain at Buena.
The school has yet to release the personnel files of Wells and other instructors that the Herald/Review requested last week.
An attorney working with the school district who has been assigned to review the personnel files requested by the newspaper contacted the Herald/Review Wednesday to determine whether the files would be used for a commercial purpose. The newspaper has not heard from the lawyer, who identified himself as Eli Enger, since then.
Wells’ death followed a post on Facebook on Sept. 7 by a woman who asked: “Anyone else been sexually assaulted by the teacher Timothy Wells?” The school confirmed Wells was under investigation shortly before his death.
The Facebook post, which has since been removed, drew dozens of comments from numerous women who described harassment and abuse. School and various administrators claimed knew about Wells since at least 2011, when the first complaint was made to Sierra Vista Police.
Despite the claims of sexual conduct and harassment, Wells remained employed as a teacher at Buena High School until his death.
The women — who range in age from 20 to 28 — began emerging with their stories, many of the incidents almost identical, even though many of the individuals had never met each other.
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said the agency had received three reports over the years about such behavior, but police were unable to file charges because none of the claims were criminal offenses.
An investigation remains open, Thrasher said, and detectives are encouraging anyone who feels they have been victimized by a teacher or knows someone who has to come forward. Investigators have said if any complaints involve a crime, charges would be filed.
One of the parents who contacted the Herald/Review recently said her complaint was made before the others. She said that in 2010 her daughter — a sophomore at the time — was a student in a social studies class taught by Wells. The mother was a teacher at the middle school in Sierra Vista and she told other teachers, as well as the administration at Buena, what had happened to her child.
The parent said her daughter told her Wells would force her and other female students to stand in front of the class so that he could determine if their shorts were too long or too short.
“I told the administration and they said they would just remover her from his class,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous so that her daughter would not be identified. “They would just respond with, ‘Oh that’s just him,’ but nothing was ever done. They would move the kids around, but they never removed him.”
The parent said she also spoke to Jacqui Clay, now superintendent of schools in Cochise County. Clay was working at Buena at the time.
“She also defended him,” the woman said regarding Clay.
Clay recently told the Herald/Review that the situation with Wells and other teachers who are not being named by the newspaper is out of her realm. She said it should be dealt with at the district level.
Jacqueline Moran, a parent whose daughter still goes to Buena, did just that. She attended a recent SVUSD board meeting to air her complaints about the inappropriate remarks Wells had made to her daughter just three days before he took his life.
According to a Herald/Review reporter, Moran was the only person who showed up at the board meeting to express concern about the situation with Wells and other instructors at the high school.
Moran said her daughter, who had just turned 18, was told by Wells in front of other students that this was the age where she lost all innocence. The daughter also said Wells would “look her up and down” and made inappropriate remarks about her relationship with her boyfriend.
Unsatisfied with the reception she received at the board meeting, Moran began sending emails to Holmes’ office requesting a face-to-face session. After her second one, she received a response from a district employee who said she could meet with Holmes on Thursday for 30 minutes.
“I am pleased and satisfied with the outcome,” Moran said in a telephone interview last week.
She sent the newspaper a summary of her conversation with the superintendent, which included the following details:
Holmes said he has done training with all administrators regarding how to conduct investigations, according to Moran’s summary.
Now that all administrators are trained in the case of an investigation, an investigator will be selected from outside the building where the accused works to eliminate any conflict of interest, according to Moran. An additional trained administrator will review the case and investigation and be a decision-maker.
All staff will be trained in reporting procedures next week, she said.
Holmes has directed administrators to work with student councils and parent organizations to ensure all students know the reporting procedures, according to Moran.
He has created a reporting function that goes directly to him, added to the SVUSD app. He said that was introduced in the last few days, according to Moran.
When the material is approved through the district’s legal channels, Holmes said he would publish the training on the district website, Moran said.
Moran said that she believes Holmes is trying to rectify the matter at Buena.
“I feel that these are huge strides to making a positive change and sending a clear message that sexual harassment will not be tolerated within the district,” Moran said in the email. “I found Dr. Holmes to be very genuine in his desire to eradicate any staff problems and develop a culture of positive learning environments.”
Anyone who has been victimized by a teacher at Buena, or knows someone who has, is asked to call Sierra Vista Police, 520-452-7500.