SIERRA VISTA — Thanks to a collaboration between Cochise College, Coca Cola and the city of Sierra Vista, soccer fans can now enjoy a game-day experience with a new scoreboard that has been added at Cyr Center Park.
"We are fortunate to be part of an incredible community,” Cochise College President Dr. JH.D. Rottweiler said. “The scoreboard was made possible by Coca-Cola stepping up and purchasing the scoreboard. The city of Sierra Vista will provide the electricity and the college will cover the installation."
The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting event at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Cyr Center Park, 111 W. Cyr Center. Following the ceremony at 6 p.m., the Cochise College women's soccer team will take on Yavapai College. Bring a chair and enjoy the ceremony and game.
"With the recent improvements made to the conditions of our sports fields, there are still additional amenities needed that would be beneficial for collegiate, semi-pro, competitive and recreational players," said Laura Wilson, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Library. "A scoreboard is one such amenity. Our partnership allows for improvements to be made to the facility in exchange for field time, which is a win-win for both entities."
Last year soccer fans turned out in big numbers to welcome and cheer for the Cochise College women's soccer team while watching the games in Sierra Vista.
"Bringing collegiate games again to the Sierra Vista area provides a unique opportunity to bridge both campuses," said Cochise soccer coach Ricky Escalera. "We are pleased to provide our athletes with a unique experience of playing at night and slight home field advantage of playing on turf versus a natural field. I look forward to getting our home opener underway versus Yavapai."
The LED scoreboard measures about 8½ feet high and 12 feet wide with weather-sealed digits.
"We are thrilled to partner with Cochise College and to see college soccer being played here in Sierra Vista," added Wilson. "We are hoping that the scoreboard will help to bring more awareness to the facility, to the sport of soccer and help to create a more professional — and enjoyable — experience for players and fans alike.”
"As a spectator, adding the scoreboard to the beautiful soccer fields in Cyr Park is game-changing for Cochise soccer and soccer fans," Rottweiler said.