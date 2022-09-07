Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — Thanks to a collaboration between Cochise College, Coca Cola and the city of Sierra Vista, soccer fans can now enjoy a game-day experience with a new scoreboard that has been added at Cyr Center Park.

"We are fortunate to be part of an incredible community,” Cochise College President Dr. JH.D. Rottweiler said. “The scoreboard was made possible by Coca-Cola stepping up and purchasing the scoreboard. The city of Sierra Vista will provide the electricity and the college will cover the installation."

