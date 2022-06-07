The parent of a boy who attended Joyce Clark Middle School, Sierra Vista Unified School District, the state of Arizona and a handful of administrators from the middle school failed to reach a settlement during negotiations Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the mother claiming educators failed to protect her son when he was bullied and pummeled by a group of youngsters.
Based on the 15-page complaint, Cierra Walker said her son was bullied and beaten by other students at Joyce Clark because he is one of few Blacks at the school and a homosexual. In the suit, Walker asked for relief for physical injuries suffered by the youngster, emotional harms, mental harms and family trauma.
The three administrators named in the complaint are Roger Hill, the acting principal of Joyce Clark at the time of the attack; John Skarhus, the acting assistant principal; and Fran Atkinson, a school counselor.
Walker claims that her child had been mistreated at the school since 2017 because of his open homosexuality.
The child — now 14 — was beaten up on Feb. 28, 2020, mainly by three girls at the school's bus stop, the suit states, an act that Walker's son knew was coming and that she said he warned the educators about.
The complaint says Walker's son told Atkinson he had heard he would be taken down by the three girls after school on Feb. 28 in front of the bus stop, the complaint says. Atkinson, according to the suit, told him she would handle it.
By the time Walker's son reached the bus stop that afternoon, though, he was approached by the three girls, as well as a throng of other youths who had heard about the impending beating and were ready to video the incident with their cell phones, the complaint says.
Walker's son told the three girls that he did not hit females, the complaint shows. The girls disregarded that and jumped on the boy, hit him and pulled him down to the ground, the suit says. Other children joined in as well and some yelled a racial slur at the victim, the complaint shows.
One boy tried to help Walker's son, but was pushed back by the attackers, the complaint says.
Walker's suit said the beating lasted about three minutes before any adult attempted to intervene. Walker also said no one called her to inform her of the attack, and the perpetrators were allowed to go home with their parents, no questions asked, the suit says.
The victim continued to be harassed and verbally abused at the school until November 2020, the complaint said. The February beating was posted to Snapchat, the complaint says.
Walker said school officials called Sierra Vista police only after she demanded it. According to the complaint, the youngsters involved in the assault were adjudicated in Cochise County Juvenile Court.
Aside from the multiple injuries and emotional turmoil Walker said her son has been living with, she said she is out about $17,000 in lost wages and medical bills.
The case, which is under Cochise County Superior Court Judge John Kelliher Jr., was ordered to a settlement conference that was handled by Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn. No agreement was reached after a little more than two hours of talks on Tuesday afternoon.
The case will return to Kelliher's courtroom.