SIERRA VISTA — Neither a downpour nor a flood could pull the plug on Buena High School’s homecoming dance.
Thanks to the quick thinking of BHS principal Nicole Young and student council advisor Tara Floss — along with the school’s new mobile phone app — last Saturday’s homecoming dance was salvaged despite a torrential downpour that hit Sierra Vista only minutes before it was scheduled to begin.
Buena’s homecoming dance was slated to start at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Rothery Educational Service Center’s courtyard and cafeteria — which now serves as a meeting place for the facility — when a pounding rain suddenly pelted the area with such force that flooding was reported inside the building students had decorated with streamers and balloons the following evening.
While students were lining up for the dance as the rain came down in buckets, the district’s public information officer Valerie Weller received a call from BHS principal Young about quickly changing the location to the Klein Center of the Performing Arts.
She couldn’t have called a better person: Weller had just rolled out a new school app she introduced only days before at the district’s governing board meeting.
“The kids were hoping the rain would stop and the dance would go on, but the whole area, especially the courtyard, was drenched. A lot of water had gotten onto the floor of the cafeteria that caused some flooding, and it couldn’t be held there,” said Weller.
She immediately sent out the change of venue message on the new app, which also utilizes Thrillshare — a mobile device application that manages online interaction between schools and its subscribers — which Weller said is on the back half of the school app platform.
“It has the ability to post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LF (live feed) and provide push notifications,” said Weller. “So even if the kids didn’t specifically have the school app, they would still get any message on one of their social media accounts,” she said. “Emails were also sent out as well from the same platform.”
And just like that, the homecoming dance, which was on verge of being rained out, started about an hour or so later at the Klein Center without a hitch.
“They (Nicole Young and Tara Floss) made the right call, and it worked out just great, “ added Weller.