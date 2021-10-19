Editor’s note: This story is the latest installment of Herald/Review Media's in-depth series on education in Cochise County.
COCHISE COUNTY — With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, test scores from the statewide Arizona's Measurement of Educational Readiness to Inform Teaching — known as AZM2 — assessments dropped in the 2020-21 school year.
"We were able to test about 85% of our students statewide," said Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. "Overall statewide results, there was an 11% decrease in math — and then for the ELA (English Language Arts) — it was a 4% decrease.
"We want to add the caveat that while we did see statewide decreases of averages, that it’s not an indication that every student or every school had declines in their academic abilities."
According to a press release from the Arizona Department of Education, assessments weren't taken during the 2019-20 school year because of the pandemic.
Cochise County saw a 12% decline in students passing math in 2021 in comparison to 2018-19. Only 23% of students passing this year compared to 35% in 2019.
Results countywide for ELA assessments dropped by 4% from 37% passing to 33%.
The Herald/Review reached out to Cochise County Superintendent Jacqui Clay for comment, and she deferred to the local superintendents for their comments.
Superintendents for the Willcox, Tombstone and Benson Unified School districts were contacted, but did not respond to the Herald/Review's request for comment.
Sierra Vista Unified School District
Across all grades in the district, SVUSD saw a 4% decline in ELA scores from 43% to 39%.
Math declined the most, from 39% to 26%.
"We know that students struggled with online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had the potential to effect testing scores," said SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller in an email. "The AZM2 test also had to be taken onsite and while we made every effort to have every student take the test, we understand that some parents may have chosen not to have their students come onsite to take the AZM2 tests."
Weller said math scores have traditionally been lower than ELA in previous years.
"The COVID-19 pandemic did bring to light the fact that we needed more online tools that our students can use both in and outside the classroom, that was a critical component in selecting a new math curriculum program," said Weller. "With the new program, tools, workbooks and online options we know that we will begin to see an increase in those math scores."
Douglas Unified School District
In ELA for all students and assessment levels, DUSD had 23% pass compared to 28% in 2018-19.
Math had a decline of 15%, from 24% to 9%.
DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego attributes the decline to limited technology literacy, challenges in accessing technology and concerns about the uncertainty of the pandemic.
"Obviously the pandemic had a great impact on student performance," said Samaniego in an email. "We did see a drop in student scores all around."
She said the decline in math scores was due to the challenge of teaching a "hands-on" subject virtually.
"Math overall was more difficult to teach across a computer screen," Samaniego said. "Douglas math curriculum is Engage New York-Eureka Math and it's challenging as it is and not having the students in person really presented more challenges.
"Parents could not support many of our children at home, which only complicated things more. Math is more hands-on and online did not allow for (the) opportunity to engage with students as teachers normally do."
Bisbee Unified School District
Math passing percentages dropped by half across all grade and assessment levels districtwide in Bisbee Unified School District with 10% passing in 2020-21 and 20% in 2018-19.
For ELA, there was a 4% difference from 23% to 19%.
"Scores on state assessments were lower that in previous years," said Bisbee Unified School District Superintendent Tom Woody in an email. "Math is sequential where students that missed mastering certain standards or concepts had more difficulty on the state assessments where questions usually require an understanding of multiple standards to answer each question."
Benson Unified School District
Results for ELA in the Benson Unified School District across all grades and assessments in the district declined by 8% from 47% to 39%.
For math, the difference was greater, dropping to 28% from 47%.
The Herald/Review sought comment from Benson Superintendent Micah Mortensen and the governing board regarding the district's test scores but did not receive a response.
Tombstone Unified School District
For ELA, TUSD's results for all assessment levels and all students were comparable, with 30% passing in 2020-21 versus 31% in 2018-19.
Math saw a decline by 7% from 28% to 21%.
The Herald/Review sought comment from Tombstone Superintendent Robert Devere and the governing board but did not receive a response.
Willcox Unified School District
In WUSD, ELA declined 7% for all students and all assessment levels tested from 35% to 28%.
For math, the decline was 12%, dropping to 25% from 37%.
The Herald/Review sought comment from Willcox Superintendent Kevin Davis and the governing board but did not receive a response.
Why the decline?
Hoffman attributes the decline in students' academic performance to a variety of factors — notably the effect the pandemic had on students' personal lives and access to technology.
"The impact of the pandemic on students’ personal lives — that this impacted their attendance to school and many of our students were experiencing challenges at home," said Hoffman.
"Whether families were experiencing struggles around employment or loss of family members would also be very traumatic for students. We know that our students who were learning remotely, that many of them were experiencing feelings of isolation and that was very challenging for them to engage in the learning in the same way — especially for our youngest learners ...
"The digital divide and access to high speed internet and the technology needed to be able to interact with teachers was also a huge barrier.”
Dr. Ellen Vujasinovic, education instructor at Cochise College, said several factors could have influenced this year's results.
"Standardized tests don’t offer a complete picture of student learning and achievement, nor do they address all the complex ways in which students and teachers have had to adapt to remote learning," said Vujasinovic in an email.
Lasting impact?
"I do think that there was a significant disruption to student learning over the past year that has the potential to have a more long term impact," said Hoffman. "But, I’m also feeling hopeful because of the federal COVID recovery dollars that are being infused into our schools and the innovative ways that our schools are tackling these challenges — whether it’s summer school or hiring more interventionists."
Vujasinovic said she sees the potential for the pandemic to have a lasting affect on student learning, but not necessarily on test scores.
"The pandemic has undoubtedly influenced students’ lives and will continue to affect them as they navigate through their school years," said Vujasinovic. "Students have experienced trauma, loss of loved ones, illness, isolation, etc. They will need support from educators, caregivers, and community members to keep them academically engaged and motivated.
"Despite changes (and perhaps a reduction) in standardized test preparation during the pandemic, teachers have worked tirelessly to deliver academic content to students using new modalities. Schools have adapted to very difficult conditions. I believe we are just now beginning to assess pandemic-related gaps in knowledge and student educational needs."
Hoffman said that ADE has funneled more resources toward districts to hire more counselors and social workers.
She said ADE has established partnerships with the University of Arizona's Center for the Recruitment and Retention of Mathematics Educators and Arizona State University's Math Momentum program to provide more support for middle and high school students and help retain math educators in the state.
Moving forward
"DUSD plans on providing extended day learning opportunities through tutoring, summer school programs, in-school interventions provided by math and reading interventionist, using assessment data to build our instruction, and taking every opportunity possible to make an impact in student learning," said Samaniego.
Weller said that SVUSD plans to continue to provide their Summer Academy remediation program in addition to upgrading the district's math and ELA curriculum to an online format.
"We have adopted the new math curriculum which will help our students with math scores, we are also starting new ELA programs to ensure that all students have access to additional help if needed," said Weller. "The Summer Academy will also continue in the summers of 2022 and 2023 to offer students with additional resources to help overcome any interrupted learning."
Woody said the Bisbee Unified School District has implemented two new curriculum programs.
"One is designed for students to work independently to master standards that they should have mastered in previous grade levels," said Woody. "The other program is designed to give students more practice on grade level standards to help them achieve in the classroom and on the state assessments."
Vujasinovic recommends educators and school administrators assess students' social-emotional needs.
"We’re still emerging from a global pandemic," said Vujasinovic. "Teachers, students and families have experienced a great upheaval in their lives. Rather than using standardized test scores to reassess the state of education in a post-pandemic world, we might benefit most from addressing the social-emotional needs of learners right now.
"Perhaps we ought to place a decreased emphasis on state test preparation for the time being It seems unproductive to be penalizing schools, financially, for standardized test scores during this. Period.
"Learning is a complex process. Standardized tests don’t provide us with a full picture on teaching quality or student academic achievement. A decline in test scores during the pandemic may have less to do with loss of knowledge and more to do with the educational inequities that exist between privileged students and those who are disadvantaged."