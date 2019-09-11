PALOMINAS — Palominas School was placed on a “shelter in place” for about 30 minutes after a students reported a weapon on campus Wednesday afternoon.
CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas said the call came in around noon and the school was on in a “shelter in place” state for roughly half an hour. Superintendent Sherri Rosalik said a “shelter in place” allows classes to resume but doors are locked, blinds are closed and everyone has to stay indoors.
“Some kids had reported that their was possibly something in a backpack,” Capas said. “We want to really stress that there was not threat made by any one of the students.”
CCSO deputies found a soft pellet gun in a backpack. Capas said deputies and administrators are still working on identifying who the backpack belongs to and who put the pellet gun into the backpack.
Rosalik wasn’t comfortable releasing specific details about the incident as CCSO is still conducting an investigation.
However, she did praise the school principal and staff for executing the safety protocol.