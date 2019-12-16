SIERRA VISTA — Making a city or town a better place is a tough task for anyone. Local 9- to 14-year-olds decided to take on this challenge for this year’s ninth annual FIRST LEGO League competition.
“More than ever, we must come together to innovate and solve problems,” this year’s City Shaper challenge description on the FIRST LEGO League website reads. “In FIRST, you are part of a thriving community brimming with inspiration, creativity, and hope for a stronger, more sustainable future — one that’s built better together.
“You have the power to help the cities, towns, and places you call home reach new heights. With the support of the FIRST community, this is your opportunity to lead our future forward — and up.”
Twelve teams from the southern half of the state ventured to Buena High School on Saturday to participate in the ninth annual FIRST LEGO League competition, held at the Sierra Vista high school. Local schools in attendance were Village Meadows, Joyce Clark Middle School, Huachuca Mountain Elementary and Veritas.
Joyce Clark Middle School had two teams in the competition. One of the teams chose to tackle the problem with abandoned buildings, while the other team, Paw Patrol, opted to help solve the problem of dogs burning their feet in the summer on hot pavement. Their solution to this problem was to create a dog park with cooled sidewalks and agility course where people could bring their dogs.
Kelly Benning, one of the coaches for Paw Patrol, said one of the big takeaways for the students participating in the competition is learning how to conduct research and come up with ideas, as well as learning to be good teammate.
“It’s fun watching the kids get excited when they fix a problem,” Benning said. “The competitions (are) where everything comes together.”
The team from the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, located in Safford, decided to tackle an issue a little closer to home. The group of club members decided to do their research project on finding a larger space for the Boys & Girls Club.
Alana Spire, 14, said the idea for finding a larger space came from her observation that the club is too small for the number of children who attend.
“I was put in the Boys & Girls Club so I would have a distraction and not do bad things,” she said. “I noticed it was too small and outdated.”
Spire and teammate Bella Mariani, 13, said the group spoke to multiple community leaders to learn what they would need and what would be the most cost-effective way to expand into a bigger space.
The research project was one of three categories the teams were judged on during Saturday’s competition. The other two portions were the “core values” and “robot design.” Each robot had three rounds to best complete the assigned mission.
Saturday’s competition was the regional round, with three teams moving on to the state competition, held at Arizona State University, in January. The Veritas Conquerors won the Champions Award and finished in first place. The Dynamic Diamondbacks from Desert Shadows Middle School in Nogales and the Flaming Llamacorns from Thatcher will join Veritas at the state competition.
2019 Regional Award winners
Champion’s Award – Veritas Community Christian School (Sierra Vista) “The Conquerors”
Innovative Project Award – “Lego Lapolitans”
Core Values Award – Nogales “Dynamic Diamondbacks”
Judges Award — Thatcher “The Flaming Llamacorns”