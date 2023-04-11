SIERRA VISTA — Regional professionals interested in growing the workforce and engaging their communities around the wonders of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), gathered at Cochise College on Friday, April 7.
This was the first convening of Professionals & Educators Around Cochise.
The event’s mission was to hold a lively series of discussions, a dialogue on how working and retired professionals, local companies, businesses, towns, nonprofits and learning communities can work together to create STEAM opportunities for workforce development and community awareness of STEAM activities and education.
This information will be used to identify a collective vision for PEAC and for the growth of STEAM opportunities that impact economics and education in the county.
PEAC will use the shared knowledge of these organizational and communities’ resources to develop an asset map of STEAM opportunities in Cochise County.
Cochise County School Superintendent Dr. Jacqui Clay opened the event and spoke before the group on the creation of STEAM learning ecosystems.
Arizona Science Center Senior Director of Rural Engagement Kalman Mannis gave a presentation on setting up a rural activation and innovation network, another effort to broaden the reach of STEAM programs.
Learning ecosystems are collaborative networks that bring together schools, families, after-school programs, libraries and museums, local government organizations and business and industry with the goal of creating a diverse array of learning environments.
STEAM ecosystems are learner centered. They are aligning efforts across different organizations, stakeholder groups, and regions, building pathways from kindergarten to career to lifelong learning.
They focus on developing local resources and identifying nontraditional learning environments that are rich in STEAM opportunities.
The hope is to engage students and their families in exploring STEAM beyond the classroom and raising awareness of STEAM opportunities in their community.
Speakers reinforced the importance of the economic impact of sustaining these cross-sector partnerships that feature local STEAM learning.
Working to make STEAM a priority in all county schools and libraries, Willcox High chemistry teacher Ty White, the Arizona Teacher of the Year and National Rural Teacher of the Year, spoke about his school’s efforts to engage students and community.
Willcox High seniors Emeralda Avila, Yanyxa Sarmiento and Esteffi Rodriguez traveled with White to address the convention. The three are students of White's in the school science programs and clubs.
The students delivered accounts of their experience with the school’s programs, and a plea to help spread the convening’s core message to create learning ecosystems and engage the business community in STEAM partnerships.
“STEAM to me is an opportunity for growth and opportunity to grow in knowledge and in resilience,” Avila told the audience. “I joined the local science club on my last two years of high school. I've had a lot of opportunities to try new things and I’ve seen people, and places.
“In being involved in the science club I've noticed how I've been so unaware of all STEAM opportunities that are available. I wouldn't be able to know about these opportunities without Mr. White, I thank you, for all these things. That's why today and this morning I'm asking you, the Cochise County community, to join together, so that we may be able to make more opportunities for kids, and advertising more, so that these kids can see these opportunities and get involved and change the world into a better place.”
Sarmiento, who’s been inspired to pursue marine biology, said she wished she’d know more about the many opportunities available to her while in high school and hopes through the efforts of PEAC to broaden the chance of future students.
“I’m grateful for the things that I did participate in, they were amazing," Sarmiento said. "I hope that future generations are made aware of these opportunities, and take full advantage of them.”
Rodriguez reiterated points similar to the other students. She praised efforts like White’s and PEAC members like Studio 128 for extending these opportunities.
“I think, like, as a community, it's working to better the networking and communication, to help students know what opportunities they have,” Rodriguez said.
Studio 128, part of the Willcox Theater and Arts complex, was one of the hosts of the convention.
Other partners were, Arizona@Work, Arizona Science Center, Bisbee Science Lab, SciTech Institute, AZ Cyber Initiative, SARSEF, UA Cooperative Extension, Huachuca City, Center for the Future of Arizona, SunClan Consulting LLC, SSVEC, SouthEastern Governments Association, Benson Hospital, Cochise SA, ASU Stem of Arizona and Willcox High.
“The idea is that we have a lot of assets in Cochise County that are really based in STEAM, but what we don't have is people talking to each other and collaborating on, you know, building opportunities for community members," Mannis said.
“We have great examples of events that are STEAM based, there's an economic aspect to them, and multi-generational, that use the assets that are here. Wings over Willcox, or Southwest Wings, the vineyards, Kartchner Caverns, we have monuments, we have so many things going on here that are STEM based, but you look around this room these are folks that never would have talked to each other.
“We want to bring people together, connect them so that they can figure out how their separate communities, connected, can grow.”