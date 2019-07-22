SIERRA VISTA — Casey Bell and multiple dedicated teachers at Coronado School were stalled in the midst of their "positivity project" because donations had dried up.
Bell said all of the initial grant money she was awarded from the school last fall has been used up, spent on paint, brushes, templates and other startup materials. She added most of what was donated last school year also has been used.
However,a $2,000 check that was presented to the Lobos Club from AmeriGas will allow the beautification of the K-8 school — undertaken as part of the aforementioned "positivity project" — to continue.
"This money will help start many ideas that are already planned out," Bell said. "We want the school as a whole to be a positive and inviting pace for our students."
This donation is two years in the making and comes from AmeriGas' School Days Program. According to the AmeriGas website, customers can sign up for the program and 2 cents per gallon will be donated to the local school.
Heather Buhr, a customer relations representative for AmeriGas, said it took Coronado two years to collect enough receipts for the $2,000 and now that they have, the opportunity switches to Palominas Elementary School. Once Palominas collects the 200,000 gallons needed, the fundraising will again switch back to Coronado.
"The quicker Palominas raises theirs, it turns over to (Coronado)," Buhr said.
Parents with students at Coronado can give their gallons, the second page of their bill, to Palominas or hold onto them until the fundraising effort has reverted back with to Coronado. If they choose to give their gallons to Palominas' effort now, it would presumably hasten the return of fundraising to Coronado, as Palominas would hit their goal more quickly.
The Lobos Club is donating the money to the "positivity project" because the contingency with the donation is that the money has to be spent on something that goes directly into the school and benefits the students.
"It means a lot (to receive this check)," said Sonya Rodriguez, president of the schools Parent-Teacher Organization. "It means a lot, especially because it's going to make our school more inviting for our students."
Three projects were completed in the 2018-2019 school year. The junior high girls' and boys' bathrooms were painted and plastered with positive quotes and sayings, and a sensory path was painted in the courtyard to make walking in between buildings a bit more fun.
"I do think more and more schools are realizing their students' social well-being is important," said Palominas' new superintendent, Sherri Rosalik. "It's really about building self-esteem. It takes dedicated teachers, volunteers and partnerships (to implement these changes)."
Monday morning, Bell told the group, which included members of the school board, Rosalik and personnel from AmeriGas that the project allowed a seventh-grade student to paint a lobo on one of the hallway walls. That is the direction Bell wants the projects to go.
"I want the students to be more involved," she said. "Last year, it was more of the teachers and volunteers."
This coming year, the fourth-grade class is taking on a hallway to come up with a mural theme. Their wall, as well as one in the front of the building, have been dedicated as kindness walls for murals that will serve as a showcase for students who commit an overwhelmingly above-and-beyond act of kindness.
Bell said the hope is to paint the students' names within the design to recognize such acts of kindness.
"I think the kids will commit because they'll be painted on the wall and it will be forever," she said.