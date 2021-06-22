BOWIE — Bowie Unified School District’s long-time superintendent, Wendy Conger, will be resigning from her position on June 30, at which time her contract is set to expire.
Replacing her will be Dan Erickson, who was approved by the Bowie Unified Governing Board to begin his new duties on June 1, a month earlier from his originally approved start date of July 1. The reasoning behind the Governing Board's decision was so Conger could on-board Erickson into the new position.
“Mr. Erickson has shown he is fully dedicated to the positive movement of Bowie children," Conger said. "It has been very helpful, the ability to come into a new position and have help is so appreciated, many times there are items you just don't know about with any new position. Providing support provides a smooth transition for everyone involved. Mr. Erickson has been so appreciative.
“He has tremendous energy and a wonderful attitude. I know he will be an amazing leader. I have great confidence in his ability to lead Bowie Schools.”
For those interested in meeting the new superintendent, July 12 at 4 p.m. Erickson will be doing his second meet the superintendent day. That meet and greet will be inside Bowie High’s gym.
Erickson recently gave insight into his extensive background in educational leadership, his family and his plans for the future of his new home, Bowie Unified, in a phone interview with the Herald/Review .
Herald/Review: What has your relationship been like with Mrs. Conger as you’ve transitioned in? Again, you spoke to that listening thing?
Dan Erickson: Yeah she’s been great. We were so fortunate that our governing board allowed me to start earlier than July first. We had most of the month of June where she’s here and I’m here. We meet every day.
We talk about different things. Like just today we were going through an inventory of all of the district vehicles. I know what vehicles are in working order. We had to make sure that we are putting fuel in there, replacing tires.
That’s just one example. During this month of June, we sat down and talked about all kinds of different programs. I’ve met with different members of my staff. They’ve all been very welcoming.
Relationship with Wendy has been great. She’s given me her personal email and cellphone, you know, if ever I need to reach her. She said, "Just because I’m not going to be working here, doesn’t mean that I don’t love it here and if I can ever be of service please let me know."
I think our leadership styles are very similar. We both are servant-leaders and that’s why we do what we do. It’s been a great relationship for the last three weeks. She’s been great for Bowie and I’m hoping I can continue that tradition.
H/R: I see that you majored in education, but I didn’t happen to know where it is that you went to school. They don’t mention that in your bio.
DE: Yeah, so I grew up in Western New York. So my bachelor’s degree is from the State University of New York at Fredonia. Fredonia where I graduated from is about 30 miles south from the city of Buffalo.
H/R: What did you major in?
DE: My major was elementary education. My masters is in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.
H/R: Where is it that you previously worked and what were your roles in those places?
DE: I was a teacher in a couple different districts and as an administrator. I was an assistant principal in Amphitheater (public schools). Then in Tucson Unified (School District), I was the principal at Steele Elementary. I was also the principal at McGee Middle School.
H/R: What would you say that you could bring now to knowing the challenges across the country that people have faced in this pandemic? What are some examples of things that you want to bring to the three Bowie schools (elementary, middle, high school)?
DE: I have 25 years of experience, which is the first thing I’m bringing with me. Then, secondly, I was also the director of advanced learning in Tucson Unified for three years. So, as the director of advanced learning, my job was to work with programs like advanced placement, dual credit, international baccalaureate and Gifted and Talented Education (GATE). So my goal is to bring college readiness programs to the kids here in Bowie Unified.
Ultimately, my biggest goal always is to build relationships with kids and families, because that partnership is the basis for everything that we do to have it be a successful school.
H/R: Would you say that partnership changes the way that it presents itself when you go from somewhere like Tucson to a small place like Bowie?
DE: It actually is an advantage to me, because it is smaller. Building relationships is really probably one of my strongest assets as a leader. I’ll be able to build really strong relationships and know kids' names really quickly and start to meet families. I started out today.
Had a meet the superintendent day in the (Bowie High) gym. There was only one family that came in, but I got to meet a student and I got to talk to the mother and the grandmother and start to build the relationship. Having a small group will be great, because I think I can build really strong relationships really quickly because it’s not the size of Tucson Unified. The grandmother said that she had four kids and they all went to Bowie Schools and now her granddaughter goes to Bowie schools.
They’re definitely invested in what we do as an organization. That’s very important to us. I’ve only been on the job for three weeks, so my job right now is to look and listen a lot more than I talk. So, I want to learn about the history, traditions and culture of Bowie and then I want to build on that and make it as best we can during the time I’m here.
H/R: Knowing the challenges that Bowie (Unified) has faced in the past, what solutions do you want to implement, because I know the roof of their high school is in shambles and stuff like that?
DE: So we had an assessment of the high school done last week. We’re waiting on the report to be sent to us and we’ll share that information with the Governing Board. We’re also looking at, like I mentioned, bringing in a program called AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination). AVID is our college readiness program.
So I’m hoping that we can use that to set kids on a path. So if they want to go to college, they can go to college. We’ve also looked at a new math program, which I think will help impact our math scores.
Our math scores were a little bit lower than our reading scores. We’re hoping that all of this put together can help us recruit more kids to come to Bowie (Unified). If we can recruit more kids to come we will receive more funding and then we can do things like put a new roof on the high school, make sure that we’re within compliance with ADA and those sorts of things.
It’s a kind of chicken and the egg thing here, do you fix the roof or do you try to get more kids and then use that money to fix the roof? So we’re working with the state and with some of the new funds that we have coming in, to see the best way to do that and see if we’re good stewards of the public funds.
I want to recruit kids and then build a brand new building.
H/R: With this program you’re implementing, does it work well with some of the hybrid learning that you’re already doing?
DE: There will be a component where they can use the computer. Most educational programs are hybrid. This is just one of them. A lot of the work that we’ll do with the in-person part will be for our kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.
There’s some easy things that we can do there, because we have a captive audience. The virtual stuff is going to be a little bit trickier, but we’re going to try and make it work as best we can.
H/R: The plan right now is to still have people go to school in person?
DE: Our plan is to welcome them all back in person. Our first day of school is Aug. 9. We look forward to welcoming all our returning students and our new students and I’m excited for the first day of school.
H/R: Where do you and your family currently reside?
DE: I’ve already moved to Bowie. The school owns a house for the superintendent, so I’m staying in the superintendent house. It’s about a block away from campus. Then my family is going to stay in Tucson and I can do that because my kids are older.
My son (Dominic) is 19. My daughter (Jessica) is 15. They’re pretty independent at this point. Do their own thing.
One’s a junior in college. One’s going to be a junior in high school. I’m just down the road a ways. If they ever need me I can just be home in no time and we can FaceTime and I go back sometimes on the weekend.
We have it pretty well set up right now and I have my stuff moved in.
H/R: I saw that your daughter goes to Tanque Verde High School, does your family still have a house there?
DE: Yeah we still have a house there. The Catalina HGighway and Tanque Verde. Right behind the Safeway there.
H/R: What is your son majoring in?
DE: He wants to be a neurologist, so he’s majoring in pharmaceutical sciences right now and he’s halfway through that program. Then he’ll be applying to medical school in two more years.
H/R: Did Wendy mention the teacher Sonia (Canilao) to you, because she and her family are living nearby campus as well?
DE: They’re my new neighbors.
(Erickson also mentioned the district did a 2% raise this year and a 1% retention stipend for their current staff members “that are looking to and continue to be part of the team.” All of their teachers will be coming back except one who decided to retire.)
H/R: Regarding state organizations, I know that in the past there’s been some concerns from surveys that were conducted at your schools and I just wanted to know how you plan to address those concerns?
DE: I read some of the Arizona auditor reports from 2018 when we had a change in leadership. A superintendent left. Got a pretty significant buyout. It really affected her pupil expenditure, expenditures in our district. Since then Wendy’s done a nice job of kind of correcting the course of the ship. If we’re spending more money in the classroom then we had previously,my goal is to continue to do that.
Part of that would be through the teacher raises that we want to institute yearly here. The other part of that would be through our AVID program, because all of that funnels more dollars into the classroom. The kids that we’re working with, they’re really good at technology. If we can use it to engage them in their learning and it helps guide their learning improve(ment), then so be it.
H/R: From your standpoint, those people whose job it is to support the students, how would you like to aid those who are supposed to support?
DE: They got a lot of experience and what I’m gonna learn from them is all about Bowie. What I’m going to try to provide for them is the professional development they need to be successful in their jobs.
I was very encouraged. We had an AVID training that was voluntary. Teachers didn’t have to come. If you want to come learn more about it there’s this free two-hour seminar all about it. A couple weeks ago all of the teachers and Mrs. Garza all voluntarily gave up two hours of their summer to come watch this two-hour intro to AVID.
We’re going to do a full-on, three days of training for the whole staff on July 19, 20 and 21. We’re going to pay them to attend. I’m going to attend the training with them. I’m going to help them implement strategies that we think are going to be successful in the classrooms and if they ever get stuck, as a former district director, I oversaw 15 different AVID sites at TUSD. I can jump in and provide professional development and any other training that they might need to be successful.
H/R: If you had three wishes for the start of the next school year, your first school year, what would they be and why?
DE: First I would want for our staff to return and build very strong relationships with kids at all levels. Every student that comes through the door. We want to have a strong relationship with them. We want them to know that they’re cared about. That we’re here to serve them. We want what's best for them.
The why behind that is pretty obvious. We want for kids to feel like they’re part of the Bowie family.
My second one would be for the state funding to come through to help with some of the capital upgrades that we need. Like the new roof on the high school and other things that can help us.
The third one I would say (is) the relationship with the staff and myself. That we’re a cohesive team. That they know they can come to me and I know I can go to them and that we all have the best interests of kids at heart. If we can do those three things coming in the door then I think we will be off to a good start.