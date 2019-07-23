PALOMINAS — When Sherri Rosalik read the job description for the superintendent position opening for Palominas Unified School District, she knew it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.
"I was very impressed from the feel I got from that very first job posting," Rosalik said. "Throughout that process I started hoping I got this job."
Rosalik replaces Marylotti Copeland as superintendent, who retired earlier this summer. However, before Copeland left, Rosalik worked with her to learn about the community's history and what matters most to them as well as what is in the works for the district.
"Working with Marylotti gave me a better context," Rosalik said. "I was able to get the story behind the data to give me more context."
The close relationship between the community and the district is what attracted Rosalik to the job because she believes the community and the school district should have a close bond and interact with one another.
She said when she saw the community room in the district office she knew she wanted to work in Palominas. The community room houses donated clothes and nonperishable food items for those in need.
"I love the idea that the district is the heart of the community," Rosalik said. "I think schools should be responsive to the community."
Although she doesn't live in the area, Rosalik made sure to acclimate herself with Cochise County. She said her and her husband make weekend trips down from Tucson to make sure this was an environment she liked. They went hiking at Miller and Ramsey Canyons as well as found a new breakfast spot at the Morning Star.
"I just fell in love (with the area)," she said.
This is Rosalik's first job in a superintendent role. She earned her superintendent certificate from Northern Arizona University. For the past nine years she has worked as a principal at Agua Caliente Elementary in the Tanque Verde Unified School District — which was comprised of four schools and has roughly 2,000 students.
"I have no interest in a large district," she said. "I feel that you become too far removed from the schools, and I want to be engaged."
Rosalik said she approached her former superintendent, Scott Hagerman, about helping her find a superintendent job because she was "ready for a change."
"It's a nice story," she said. "(Hagerman) heard of the job opening at one of his meetings. He put the job description down and said 'this is your job.'"
She was born and raised in Tucson, which is where she and her family still live because her son is entering his senior year of high school and her husband has clients in that area. Rosalik says she likes the drive because it allows her to listen to audio books, podcasts and have time for herself.
This academic year will be the first of her three-year contract. Her plan for this year is to observe, listen and understand her students, staff and the community because she feels by taking everything in she will understand the community she serves a lot better.
"This year I'm listening and learning. That's exciting to me," Rosalik said.
With students returning to the classrooms on Aug. 1 Rosalik said she hopes to visit all the schools that week.