SIERRA VISTA — From the end of July through the first weeks of August, Buena High School’s registration woes were the talk of the town. On Tuesday, Principal Kristen Hale addressed the Sierra Vista Unified School District board and the public about what turned the start of the new school year sour and how they plan to fix the problem for next academic year.
“(It’s) something we’ve struggled with for a long time,” Hale said about Buena’s registration. “Our staff disliked it as much, if not more, as everyone else.”
Leading up to the start of the school year, Buena students and parents waited in lines for hours to see counselors, pay fees, get their ID cards and have their pictures taken.
Hale said some of the factors for the long lines were an increase of 167 students in “less than two weeks prior to school starting, limited staff available to assist and multiple students in a household.”
In an effort to “significantly reduce” the wait times and stress in the beginning of the school year, Hale and a team of Buena administrators and faculty came up with a new registration plan that eliminates parents from having to step foot onto the school grounds, with the exception of incoming freshmen.
Scheduling
Current students at the high school will work with a counselor throughout the year to build their schedule in order to ensure graduation requirements are met. Hale said the schedule will then be available, at a date that has not been determined yet, for parents to see the choices their student made.
At that point, parents will be able to contact counselors with changes that need to be made. However, schedules will be subject to change, as final versions will not be distributed until the end of June or early July.
“This will significantly reduce lines and need for counseling meetings,” Hale told the board.
Incoming freshmen will no longer build their schedules on their own. Hale has created a team of “welcome ambassadors,” which is comprised of administrators, teachers and counselors, to help eighth grade-students build their schedule for the following year.
“We’ll bring welcome ambassadors to (each of the schools) or they can come to (Buena),” Hale said.
These sessions will be held throughout the course of the school year, beginning in early April, for both parents and their student to attend.
Fees
Because the fee line was one of the longer lines throughout registration week, Buena is changing their policy and will not accept payments until after the 10-day drop period. Hale said that with the number of changes made to schedules, many refunds had to be made, prompting the change.
Fees will be able to be paid online or at the Student Services office. Decisions on the software are still being made, as school administrators work on finding a “more user friendly option.”
ID Cards
Students will be given new ID cards their freshman and their junior year, rather than every year. They will be color coded to indicate which grade the student is in and instead of have the academic year on them they will have “Class Of” on them.
Hale said if a student needs a new card because their appearance has changed significantly and security or administration deems they need a new card, they will get a replacement at no charge.
Pictures
Yearbook pictures will be taken during the school year rather than before. There will also be opportunities for make-ups during evening events.
Hale and her staff are determine to have a positive experience for students and parents at the start of the school year.
“They will have everything when they start and we won’t have a negative start to the year,” Hale said. “We’re literally starting from scratch this year.”
SVUSD board members Hollie Sheriff and Yolanda Boutte shared some concerns after Hale’s presentation. Sheriff questioned Hale whether or not there was a backup plan in case there were to be a glitch or something were to go wrong — hinting at the glitch in the scheduling software that occured at the start of registration.
Boutte asked if there is a way to not count enrollment as early as they did last year, so they aren’t as surprised or underprepared if there is an influx like there was this past summer.
Hale said she would look into those issues, and encouraged parents and guardians to email her directly with any comments or concerns because the feedback helps her and her staff.