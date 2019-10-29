SIERRA VISTA — The local Huachuca Gould’s Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) in Sierra Vista will award a $500 scholarship to a high school senior (public, private or home schooled) who plans to attend an institution of higher learning during the 2020-21 school year. This can be a junior college, community college, technical college, or four-year college or university. The opportunity is open to Cochise County high school seniors.
Winners at the local level will advance to the state level to compete for an additional $2,000 scholarship.
State winners will then compete nationally for a $10,000 scholarship awarded through the NWTF’s Dr. James Earl Kennamer Scholarship Program.
Applicants must support the preservation of the hunting tradition, possess a valid hunting license and, if not already members of the NWTF JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Education and Sportsmanship) Program, be willing to become a member. The Huachuca Gould Chapter of the NWTF will gladly assist. Students are judged on their scholastic achievements, leadership abilities, community involvement and demonstrated commitment to conservation.
One of the scholarship application requirements involves writing a brief essay describing your commitment to conservation and preserving our hunting heritage. Essay must be typewritten, double-spaced, and should not exceed three pages. Essay must include:
• why you will be a good investment if you are awarded this conservation scholarship
• any experiences and background that demonstrate your dedication to conservation and the preservation of our hunting heritage
• why hunting is important to you and your family
For assistance with the scholarship or NWTF application process, call the phone number listed below and a NWTF member will assist. Applications must be received by Jan. 1, 2020, and mailed to: Scholarship Chairman, 6522 S. Calle de la Cereza, Hereford, AZ 85615.
For more information, contact 520.378.1563 or joanvasey@hotmail.com. Download an application at: https://www.nwtf.org/resource-library/detail/scholarship-application. Full application directions are contained on the application directions. Please mail early so the application reaches the local NWTF chapter prior to the deadline.
Or pick up an application from your high school counselor.
The NWTF is a national nonprofit conservation organization that was founded in 1973 and has worked with wildlife agencies to restore wild turkey populations from 1.3 million wild turkeys to nearly 7 million today. Now, NWTF’s volunteers raise funds and work daily to improve critical wildlife habitat, increase access to public hunting land and introduce new people to the outdoors and hunting. The NWTF is committed to tackling the challenges facing the sporting community through its “Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt.” initiative by conserving and enhancing 4 million acres of wildlife habitat, creating 1.5 million new hunters and opening 500,000 new acres to public hunting.
— Submitted by the Huachuca Gould Chapter of the NWTF