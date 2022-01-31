REGION — Schools across Cochise and Graham counties struggle to get coverage for classes amid COVID-19 infections and exposures keeping staff home.
"At times, quarantining has made it difficult to extremely difficult to cover classes," said A.J. Taylor, superintendent of the Safford Unified School District in an email. "When we don't have enough substitute teachers, we rely on internal coverage where teachers teach on their prep (time) or we have to pull music or PE (Physical Education) teachers into the classrooms and cancel those classes."
It's a common theme across multiple districts.
Bisbee Unified School District Superintendent Tom Woody also confirmed that there's a shortage in substitute teachers and an increase of staff absentees due to COVID-19 infections and exposures.
He said in an email that the district is currently implementing a full in-person instructional model with masks being optional and social distancing of 6ft encouraged; since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, he said that 155 people — including both students and staff — have been infected with COVID-19.
"We have had numerous staff members out during the recent surge," said Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere in an email. "If a teacher, staff member or student test positive, they are required to isolate. All who may have been in contact with that person are notified of the possible exposure."
TUSD is also currently in-person — masks optional and social distancing encouraged — and Devere said that the district has reported 195 cases among students and staff since the beginning of the school year.
However, staff shortages and infections have caused some districts to switch back to distance learning.
On Jan. 19, Douglas Unified Superintendent Ana Samaniego announced that DUSD will be returning to full-online instruction model for two weeks because of the lack of sufficient staff and substitute coverage for classes.
"After carefully reviewing our data today, the difficult decision has been made to revert to Distance Learning for all schools for two weeks starting on Friday, January 21, 2022 thru Friday, February 4, 2022," said Samaniego in a letter to parents. "As a mitigation measure and in order to keep all of our staff and students safe, we must provide our instruction via Distance Learning."
"We hope that these two weeks will decrease the spread amongst staff and students at school," she continued. "We will resume In-Person Learning on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 (as there is no school on Monday)."