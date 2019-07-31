SIERRA VISTA — Embrace Life Services held an end-of-summer bash for their roughly 25 to 30 summer attendees Wednesday as all the kids gear up for the start of the new school year.
According to the organization's website the group "provides home and community based services for people with developmental disabilities who are supported through the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD)."
Embrace Life has been in Sierra Vista for two years but have been an operational business in Chandler for many years. The business serves and helps children all across Cochise County.