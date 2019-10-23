While most students throughout Cochise County were enjoying fall break, a handful of young people were hard at work preparing for last Sunday’s 90th annual Tombstone Helldorado Days Parade.
“This is the first year we’ve had three school bands marching in the parade in a long time,” said Tim Furnas, president of Helldorado, Inc. the group that organizes Helldorado Days and its different activities. “We also had the Tombstone High School JROTC mounted color guard, one of our parade regulars, and they always make a great addition to our event.”
Representing three Cochise County school districts, Palominas District Band, under the direction of Kathy Dicks, Benson Middle School Band, directed by Ron Riveria and the Tombstone High School Band, directed by Rebecca Robinson, marched in Sunday’s parade.
“For about 70 percent of my students, the Helldorado Days parade was their very first experience with marching and playing instruments,” Robinson said. “I am incredibly proud of them and their commitment to this event during their fall break.”
Spectators lining Allen Street praised all three bands as they marched down the parade route while playing their respective fight songs.
With 32 of her 35 band students participating in the parade, Robinson said the event represented the first step towards developing the Tombstone High School Band’s marching element.
“It was great to see the Palominas Band and Benson Middle School Band participating as well,” she said. “The Benson Middle School band director, Ron Rivera, and I were colleagues in Benson, and it’s always great to see him.”
Seven Tombstone High School JROTC cadets rode with the mounted color guard this year, with the riders supported by several cadets on foot.
The parade also included a list of royalty, with a lineup of dazzling princesses and queens rounding out the parade pagentery. The royals, representing young ladies from schools all over Cochise County included Miss Helldorado, Rex Allen Days rodeo, Benson Butterfield Rodeo princess and queen, members of Cochise County Cinderella Scholarship program and the Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship Foundation royalty.
“This was a really nice parade with a great balance of entries,” said Gordan Anderson, who sits on the Helldorado Inc. committee. “We especially appreciated the participation the parade received from different schools. The marching bands added a lot to our event, and we always enjoy seeing the JROTC mounted color guard. We got a great comments from the crowd.”