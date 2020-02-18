TUCSON — Buena High School senior Matt Swartswelder shocked his teachers and himself at the SkillsUSA Region 6 automotive competition earlier this month.
Swartswelder finished in first place out of 29 students in the competition to earn a spot at the state competition in late April. This will be the fourth time he will represent Buena in the state competition, which is held in Phoenix.
Alex Wolf, one of Buena's automotive technology teachers, said in his six years with the school he's never had a student finish first and earn gold in the regional or state competition. Swartswelder was one of three students representing the school and was the only one to qualify. Wolf said they only bring their "elite" students, since the competition is rigorous and requires extensive knowledge.
The regional competition, which was held at Canyon del Oro High School, featured a 50-question technician test and situations in the workshop that needed to be completed. Swartswelder finished with 182 of a possible 204 points.
According to the SkillsUSA website, in the Automobile Maintenance and Light Repair competition, "the contest will be consistent with the auto maintenance and light repair task list outlined in guidelines published by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and the ASE Education Foundation at: www.aseeducationfoundation.org. Contestants will demonstrate their ability to perform jobs or skills selected from the standards mentioned above as determined by the SkillsUSA Championships Technical Committee."
The senior said he was happy to win the entire competition, but he was most happy his team outperformed Safford High School, Buena's friendly rival.
"We were all surprised," Wolf said. "Matt's done a lot. He's kind of born (for) this."
Swartswelder admits that cars and motor vehicles have always been in his life. His grandfather owned a shop in Arkansas and his father built on locally so he gets extra practice when he's not at Buena.
"For as long as I can remember, I've been doing this," Swartswelder said. "I like doing all the work myself and the accomplishment of doing the work."
In his final year at Buena, he spends most of his morning serving as the automotive technology lab assistant, since he has graduated from the 3-year program offered at Buena. He said he enjoys helping students understand what he's passionate about.
Swartswelder doesn't have a favorite car or project that he's worked on but says he likes working on old cars because it provides a trip to the past with the different parts and how they were made.
Last year, Swartswelder finished second at the regional competition and was in the top 15 at state. He hopes to improve his position from last year and enjoy himself as it's the last time he'll compete in that contest.
Swartswelder will switch his focus to welding and fabrication after graduating in May, as he wants to get his associates degree in that field from Cochise College.