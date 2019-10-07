SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club announced Monday afternoon they will be temporarily closed effective immediately.
Jay Hamright, Chief Professional Officer, told the Herald/Review he could not comment, but said all needed information was sent in an email to parents of club members.
The email, shared by Hamwright with the Herald/Review, read: “Due to an unforeseen administrative oversight involving our insurance coverage, and in the interests of the safety of our members, the Club will be closed beginning Monday, October 7, 2019, and through the end of the week. We anticipate reopening not later than Monday, Oct. 14.
“I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this event has caused.
“At the moment we are working hard to correct the situation and don’t anticipate this closure will be long-lasting. We will make sure to contact you and confirm this unfortunate circumstance has been resolved and that the club will be reopening as scheduled.
“The Boys & Girls Club continues to appreciate your support and as always we share the goal and the responsibility of providing the best for our members and the children we serve.
“Please contact me directly if you have questions or concerns. If I’m not available directly, I will call back at my earliest convenience.
“Thank you again for your patience and support.”
Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Rebecca Bentz posted the closure announcement on the district’s Facebook page as soon as she heard.
She said students who are normally bused to the club will not be taken there until The Boys & Girls Club reopens, instead they will be bused to their “normal” stop.
Bentz added parents can go to their child’s school to request being put on an alternative route if they need to go to a grandparent’s or another individuals house.