SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District is adapting with the times to better prepare for the possibility of returning to online school.
In May, the SVUSD governing board approved the purchase of hotspots to be placed in district buses. Assistant Superintendent Terri Romo said if the district has to continue with online learning the hotspots will be helpful because a number of students didn’t have internet access. The hotspots will be placed in buses that can be parked in public places so students can come to the location and upload their work. Romo said students can complete their work on their Chromebooks without connection to the internet but they need the connection to upload their completed assignments and download their work.
“We’ve been trying to brainstorm how to get internet (for our students),” Romo said. “Any time we heard from teachers and principals they said not having internet access is a problem.”
Superintendent Kelly Glass told the board in May some of the hotspots would be purchased with excess IT bond money. She added the bond oversight committee was split on whether using the funds was appropriate. Romo said 10 of the hotspots were purchased with the bond money and another 10 to 15 would be purchased with Title IV and Title V grants.
The plan is to have them installed on the roofs of the buses and ready to be used in the fall, whether it’s for online learning or for sports and clubs to use on long trips.
Romo said the idea of purchasing the hotspots for the buses came from seeing that another district in the state was doing it. The SVUSD was looking for ideas to bring internet access to students that needed it. Romo said she contacted the Sunnyside school district to see how it used them and the result. Sunnyside's positive review made Romo bring the concept to Glass and the board.
“Our focus is on what would be good for the kids,” Romo said.