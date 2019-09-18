More than 50 Center for Academic Success (CAS) third-graders delivered an enthusiastic concert filled with powerful messages of hope and encouragement Wednesday evening.
The program — dubbed “A New Day” — featured songs with a hip-hop style, punctuated with uplifting lyrics.
All the songs were by Teresa Jennings and are geared for children in kindergarten through eighth-grade.
The CAS third-graders kicked-off the school’s 2019 concert series where each grade level will be performing on a different date throughout the school year.
“I love our music class because I really like singing,” 8-year-old Lillian Tibbets said Tuesday. “My favorite song is ‘Right Now’ because it’s fun to sing and I like the words. The song tells us to live each day because time does not wait.”
Xavier Cope, also 8, enjoys singing “We are the People of the 21st Century,” because of the song’s message.
“I like that song because it represents all the people on earth,” he said. “It tells us that we all need to work together and get along. I think it’s a good message. It teaches us that our actions matter and we need to be kind to other people.”
CAS music teacher, Rose Marie Dokken has been teaching music for 47 years. She started her career in North Dakota and relocated to Sierra Vista seven years ago.
“We came here in 2012 for medical reasons, and I started working for CAS in the fall of 2013,” Dokken said. “I applied for a job as a substitute teacher, but was offered a full-time job instead.”
Dokken said she enjoys working for CAS because of the “tremendous support” she receives from administration, staff and parents, and loves working with the students. “We have wonderful kids here,” she said.
Traci Suggs and Diana Ramirez are the school’s two third-grade teachers.
The next concert is Oct. 3 and features first-graders with a cowboy, country-western theme, Dokken said.
Second-graders will take the stage on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., and their concert carries a character education message.
Families are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation in support of Peaches Pantry and are invited to enjoy refreshments after the show.
“The kids work hard and put a lot of effort into these programs,” Dokken said. “I hope we see a lot of parents at our programs this year.”