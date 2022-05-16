St. David High School Valedictorian Mason Anway

With a weighted grade point average of 4.25, Mason Anway represents one of two St. David High School valedictorians.
The 2022 graduate shares the top honor with co-valedictorian Heather Blanchette.
Mason is the son of Dennis and Heidy Anway of St. David and has been enrolled in the St. David Unified School District since second grade.
“My family moved here when I was seven years old, and my mom graduated from St. David High School in 1994,” said Anway. “I’m grateful for all the amazing experiences that I’ve had because of where I live and where I go to school,” he added.
Throughout high school, Anway took several advanced, honors and dual enrollment courses. Some of those include honors English, advanced U.S. history, college algebra, CNA (certified nurse assistant) and psychology.
Along with his academic achievements, extracurricular activities were a big part of his high school experience.
“I joined Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) my freshman year and even qualified for the nationals in parliamentary procedure,” he said. “This allowed me to experience San Antonio and expand my leadership and networking skills. As a member of FBLA, I served as treasurer and president.”
Anway says that qualifying for the FBLA nationals stands out as one of his most memorable high school experiences.
“It changed my life, and is the reason I plan to explore the business field as a career option,” he said. “I also received the FBLA Community Service Award for completing 500 hours of service.”
Other extracurriculars that Anway was involved with include his high school Academic Team, HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), Hope Squad (a suicide prevention program), National Honor Society, Boy Scouts of America, a church youth group, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) academy, music club and the yearbook and photography staff.
“I was proud to be the senior editor, designer and picture taker for the yearbook for the past two years,” he said. “With the help of only three other staff members this year, we were able to complete an awesome yearbook for everyone to enjoy.”
While reflecting back on memorable high school moments, he spoke of how COVID forced the school to go into lockdown during his sophomore year.
“I actually see this as a positive memory,” he said. “I was still able to learn what I needed while in quarantine, and I was also able to become closer to my family and learn more about myself and my siblings during that time.”
As he looks toward the future, Anway plans to attend Cochise College this summer, adding to the 40 college credits he has already earned. In August, he will be serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Upon returning from my mission, I will finish my associates degree and then transfer to the University of Arizona to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business management with a minor in psychology,” he said.
During St. David’s recent senior awards night, Anway received 10 scholarships.
“I am very grateful for all the organizations that have provided me with the funds to help me achieve my education goals,” he said.
With interests in photography and nature, Anway also enjoys helping others and volunteering for a number of organizations. Spending time with family is another important component of his life.
In his parting message to upcoming graduates, Anway encourages them to enjoy their senior year as Saint David Tigers.
“It really goes by fast, so treasure the small moments and appreciate the memories that you are creating every day,” he advises. “Try to finish your challenging classes before your last year of school…and have fun as a senior.”