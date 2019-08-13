The public is invited to a community meeting with members of the Arizona Legislature’s Education Committee, including its vice-chair, Representative John Fillmore at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 1415 Melody Lane, Building G, Bisbee.
The meeting will be hosted by Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay, who said, “We are privileged to welcome Rep. Fillmore and his team to Cochise County. This is a unique opportunity for local residents to pose questions to the state’s decision makers.”
Questions can be submitted ahead of time to the School Superintendent’s office by emailing bmreyna@cochise.az.gov. Attendees will also have the opportunity to write down questions on cards, which will be available as they arrive at the meeting.
“This format will allow as many people as possible to ask questions,” added Clay. “It’s important for our lawmakers to hear about the community’s areas of concern to help them form effective legislation moving forward.”
To RSVP call Cindy Morales-Ali at (520) 432-8950 by Aug. 18.