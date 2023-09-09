PHOENIX — A blame game between two top state officials threatens to lose the state more than $22 million in federal COVID relief dollars for education.

An assistant to state schools chief Tom Horne sent letters accusing Gov. Katie Hobbs of removing its authority to administer Emergency Assistance to Non-Public School grants.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?