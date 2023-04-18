SIERRA VISTA — In recognition of April as Water Awareness Month, Cochise County students expressed their appreciation for water during the 26th annual Water Wise Poster Contest sponsored by The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Water Wise Youth education program.

Participating schools included Bella Vista Elementary, Center for Academic Success (CAS), Huachuca Mountain Elementary, Pueblo Del Sol Elementary, Town and Country Elementary, Veritas Christian Community School, and Village Meadows Elementary. A total of 175 entries were received from seven different schools and 18 different classes.

