SIERRA VISTA — In recognition of April as Water Awareness Month, Cochise County students expressed their appreciation for water during the 26th annual Water Wise Poster Contest sponsored by The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Water Wise Youth education program.
Participating schools included Bella Vista Elementary, Center for Academic Success (CAS), Huachuca Mountain Elementary, Pueblo Del Sol Elementary, Town and Country Elementary, Veritas Christian Community School, and Village Meadows Elementary. A total of 175 entries were received from seven different schools and 18 different classes.
The theme of this year’s contest was “I Care About Water Because …” Water Wise youth coordinator Alex Kosmider wanted students to show the different reasons why they care about saving water.
“Student entries were fantastic this year, with colorful depictions of animals and plants who need water, and how life wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for water” said Kosmider. “Plus, students also recognized Wettie, the Water Wise mascot.”
All winners are to be honored by Mayor Clea McCaa and the Sierra Vista City Council at the May 4 city council meeting at city hall. All participants are invited to attend a pool party hosted at The Cove Aquatic Center April 21.
Winners:
3rd Grade
1st Place — Kayleigh Middleton, Veritas Christian Community School, Mrs. Carns
2nd Place — Paislee McNeely, Veritas Christian Community School, Mrs. Carns
4th Grade
1st Place and Grand Prize winner — Amia Empie-Martinez, Village Meadows, Mrs. Rojas
2nd Place — Naomi Fager, Pueblo del Sol, Mrs. Lewis
Honorable Mention — William Hebenstreit, Town and Country, Mrs. Smith
5th Grade
1st Place — Lola Allen, Town and Country, Mrs. Sulger
2nd Place — Rihanna Davenport, Town and Country, Mrs. Sulger
Honorable Mention — Karten Sterling, Center for Academic Success, Mrs. Pereda
6th-8th Grade
1st Place — Ruby Lowe, Huachuca Mountain, Mrs. LaPaglia
2nd Place — Aislin Soboleski, Center for Academic Success, Mrs. Kylee
